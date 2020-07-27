Sports

MARLINS-VIRUS

Marlins’ home opener postponed as they deal with virus

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins’ home opener tonight against Baltimore has been postponed as the Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia.

The Marlins postponed their flight home Sunday night after their series finale against the Phillies.

Pitcher Jose Urena was scratched from his scheduled start in Sunday’s game, and catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the injured list Friday. No reasons were given for the moves, but manager Don Mattingly said those who tested positive would be quarantined in Philadelphia.

The Marlins’ precarious health raised anew doubts about MLB’s ability to finish the season during a pandemic.

TRUMP-OPENING PITCH

Trump now says he won’t throw first pitch at Yankees game

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump won’t throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium next month after all.

In a tweet Sunday, Trump blamed the turn of events on his “strong focus” on the coronavirus, vaccines and the economy, but promised that “We will make it later in the season!”

Last Thursday, on Major League Baseball’s opening day, Trump revealed during a White House briefing that he’d throw the first pitch at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BLUE JAYS-BUFFALO

Blue Jays will play first home game in Buffalo Aug. 11

TORONTO (AP) — The displaced Toronto Blue Jays won’t start playing in Buffalo until Aug. 11.

The Blue Jays will play their first scheduled homestand — July 29 to Aug. 2 — on the road in Washington and Philadelphia.

Baseball began a 60-game season last week shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team said in a statement Sunday that there needs to be infrastructure modifications at Sahlen Field, where the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons usually play.

CLIPPERS-WILLIAMS

Lou Williams quarantined

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA says Lou Williams of the Los Angeles Clippers is being quarantined for 10 days because of his trip out of the league’s bubble last week to attend a family member’s funeral.

Williams will miss at least two of the Clippers’ seeding games, including their July 30 opener against the Los Angeles Lakers.

It’s possible he could miss more than two since his likely release will be Aug. 4, the day of the Clippers’ third seeding game.

IRVING-WNBA SALARIES

Irving commits $1.5 million for WNBA players skipping season

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is committing $1.5 million to supplement the income of WNBA players who choose not to play this season. That can be because of coronavirus concerns or social justice reasons.

The funds will come from the KAI Empowerment Initiative that Irving launched today. It will also provide players with a financial literacy program created by UBS.

The WNBA season began Saturday and will be played entirely at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. To be eligible for Irving’s program, WNBA players must give insight into their decisions and not be receiving salaries from any other entity.

CONFERENCES-SCHEDULING

After talk of collaboration, conferences go their own way

UNDATED (AP) — Plans for the college football season — if it is played — should start coming into focus this week. They will trickle down from the top of major college football.

The Power Five conferences are putting in place revised schedules they hope will make it easier to manage potential disruptions brought on by COVID-19.

The Power Five commissioners talked a lot in the spring about the importance of collaboration and trying to launch the season together, with all of the Football Bowl Subdivision acting in unison.

The way things are heading, that appears to be out the window.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NASCAR

No fans for NASCAR races at Dover next month

UNDATED (AP) — The NASCAR weekend in late August at Dover International Speedway in Delaware will take place without fans.

State officials denied the track’s request to host a limited number of fans in the interest of public health and safety.

The track is to host an Xfinity Series race on Aug. 22 and a Cup Series race the next day. NASCAR has run race weekends without fans with limited exceptions, notably at tracks in Tennessee and Texas.

QATAR-BID

Qatar interested in bidding for 2032 Olympics, Paralympics

UNDATED (AP) — Qatar is keen on hosting the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In a letter to the International Olympic Committee, the Persian Gulf nation has expressed an interest in hosting the world’s biggest sporting events.

Qatar is turning its focus to bringing the Summer Games to the Middle East for the first time as it prepares to host the region’s first World Cup in 2022.

A bid for the Olympics comes as Qatar continues to face corruption allegations over how it won the rights to host the World Cup in a FIFA vote in December 2010.