WASHINGTON (AP) — Gleyber Torres homered in the seventh to start a comeback and delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth as the New York Yankees came back to beat the Washington Nationals 3-2. New York took two of three games in the season-opening series.

The Yankees trailed 2-0 entering the seventh Sunday before the Nationals’ bullpen blew the lead. Washingon lefty Patrick Corbin retired New York’s first 11 batters and 18 of the first 19.

But with one out in the seventh, Torres took Corbin deep on a first-pitch fastball to make it 2-1. Will Harris then surrendered a tying homer to Luke Voit.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Pittsburgh’s Derek Shelton staged baseball’s first major, socially distanced umpire argument, then got his first victory as a big league manager as the Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1. Shelton came out to argue with plate umpire Jordan Baker in the third inning after pitcher Derek Holland was ejected from the dugout for arguing balls and strikes. Shelton pulled a gaiter over his face as he left the dugout, and Baker pulled a face mask out of his pocket and held it to his face as Shelton argued from about six feet away. Baker let Shelton say his peace, and the first-year skipper was not ejected.

— Tyler Chatwood pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Willson Contreras homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-1 to take two of three in their opening series Chatwood gave the Cubs just the sort of outing they were looking for after working mostly out of the bullpen last season. He struck out eight and walked two in an impressive start for a pitcher who struggled with his control his first two years in Chicago. Contreras smacked an RBI double in the Cubs’ four-run fourth and a long solo homer in the seventh.

— Carlos Carrasco struck out 10 and won his first start since being stricken with leukemia last year, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 9-2 win over the Kansas City Royals. Carrasco hadn’t started since May 30, 2019, only days before he was diagnosed with cancer. The right-hander allowed two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. José Ramírez homered twice, drove in four runs and scored four as Cleveland won two of three in the series. Kansas City manager Mike Matheny used his bullpen because he’s missing two starters who tested positive for coronavirus.

— Kyle Lewis hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the eighth inning to lift the Seattle Mariners over the Houston Astros 7-6, snapping a 15-game losing streak in the series. The Mariners trailed by 1 entering the eighth before Shed Long Jr.’s run-scoring single tied it at 5 with one out. Long stole second base with two outs before Lewis, who homered in the first two games, knocked a ball thrown by Chris Devenski into right field to score two and put the Mariners on top. Seattle went 1-18 against Houston last season and lost the first two games of this season to extend the skid.

— Jake Cave hit a grand slam, Nelson Cruz homered twice and Kenta Maeda was strong in his debut with his new team, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 14-2. Cruz added two doubles and drove in seven runs for the reigning AL Central champion Twins, who won two of three. Maeda (1-0), a Japanese right-hander who was traded in February from the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowed two runs and struck out six in five innings.Highly touted rookie Luis Robert hit his first career home run and right-hander Reynaldo López (0-1) and left fielder Eloy Jiménez exited early with injuries for the White Sox.

— Brian Anderson and Miguel Rojas each hit three-run homers and the Miami Marlins overcame the late scratch of their starting pitcher and a looming health scare to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-6. Jose Urena was bumped from his start about 90 minutes before the first pitch. The Marlins did not disclose the reason. Miami had other players unavailable. Garrett Cooper and Harold Ramirez also were out of the lineup after playing in the first two games of the season-opening, three-game set against the Phillies. The Marlins rallied from 4-0 and 5-4 holes to rough up the Phillies.

– Trevor Story homered twice for Colorado after Corey Kluber left his Texas debut with shoulder tightness, and the Rockies beat the Rangers 5-2. Kluber, who was acquired in an offseason trade with Cleveland, lasted just one inning and 18 pitches in his first start in almost 15 months. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was knocked out of his last start for the Indians on May 1, 2019, after his right forearm was broken by a comeback liner.

— Kevin Kiermaier’s first hit of the season, a two-run triple into the right field corner in the 10th inning, gave the Tampa Bay Rays a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. The defensive whiz delivered the second walkoff hit of his career after the Rays scored twice in the ninth to force innings, then fell behind again, when the Blue Jays scored on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s sacrifice fly. Ji-Man Choi homered for the Rays and drew a bases-loaded walk to help them tie the game in the ninth.

Ohtani no outs in return to the mound

UNDATED (AP) — Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) didn’t record an out in the two-way star’s long-awaited return to the mound for the Los Angels Angels. He allowed the first six Oakland batters to reach base before his day was done as he pitched for the first time since September 2018.

Ohtani only batted last year as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander from Japan gave up Marcus Semien’s leadoff single and three straight walks before a mound visit and Mark Canha’s two-run single.

Robbie Grossman singled in a run, and Angels manager Joe Maddon replaced Ohtani with Matt Andriese down 4-0.

In other MLB news:

— Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez says he is awaiting results of additional testing after doctors recently discovered an issue with his heart they believe is a result of his recent bout with COVID-19. The 27-year-old left-hander tested positive for the coronavirus before the start of summer camp, but was cleared and returned to workouts on July 18. He hasn’t had another positive coronavirus test, but said an MRI revealed a condition called myocarditis, that the team’s medical staff felt was serious enough to shut him down for at least a week. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that is usually due to a viral infection.

— Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas (moos-TAH’-kahs) went on the injured list Sunday after he woke up feeling sick, and center fielder Nick Senzel was a late scratch from Cincinnati’s lineup for the final game of a series against the Detroit Tigers. The moves came a day after Reds infielder Matt Davidson went on the injured list because he tested positive for COVID-19. Davidson was the Reds DH in their season opener on Friday night, when Moustakas drove in four runs for a 7-1 win.

— Rick Porcello makes his Mets debut against Atlanta at Citi Field. He won the 2016 AL Cy Young Award with Boston and went 14-12 last season. Porcello signed a $10 million, one-year deal with New York in December. Left-hander Sean Newcomb goes for the Braves in the nationally televised night game.

— President Donald Trump won’t be throwing out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium next month after all. Trump tweeted Sunday that he won’t be able to make the trip because of his “strong focus” on the coronavirus, vaccines and the economy. He had announced at a briefing Thursday on Major League Baseball’s opening day that he’d be at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15 to throw out the first pitch.

Clippers’ Williams will serve 10-day quarantine, miss games

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA said Sunday that Lou Williams of the Los Angeles Clippers is being quarantined for 10 days because of his trip out of the league’s bubble last week to attend a family member’s funeral.

He will miss at least two of the Clippers’ seeding games, including their July 30 opener against the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s possible he could miss more than two since his likely release will be Aug. 4, the day of the Clippers’ third seeding game.

The issue was not that Williams left the bubble but that he also went to a club on that trip to Atlanta, and photographs of that visit appeared on social media. That prompted an investigation by NBA security, and ultimately the 10-day ruling.

Williams visited a club that he has often described as being his favorite restaurant. The establishment has chicken wings that are named for him on the menu.

In other NBA news:

— Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) is hurting, and that’s a cause for concern as the Philadelphia 76ers get set to restart their season this week. The All-Star starting center sat out Philadelphia’s scrimmage against Oklahoma City on Sunday with right calf tightness, something 76ers coach Brett Brown hopes is merely a minor blip. Embiid has an extensive injury history. He has never appeared in more than 64 games in a regular season and missed 21 of Philadelphia’s 65 games this season before the March 11 shutdown.

— Boston’s Kemba Walker and Phoenix’s Ricky Rubio were back in action Sunday, going head-to-head in a Celtics-Suns scrimmage. Both missed the first scrimmages with their teams inside the NBA bubble last week. Walker missed the first scrimmage with left knee soreness. Rubio was a late arrival at Disney and the Suns wanted to get him a couple of more practices before he saw any scrimmage action.

— Of the 22 teams at the NBA restart, nine took the day off Sunday — at least from formal practice. There were five scrimmages, with Philadelphia-Oklahoma City, Phoenix-Boston, Indiana-Dallas, Portland-Toronto and Houston-Memphis on the day’s schedule. Orlando, Sacramento and Brooklyn all were scheduled for practice. The other teams at Disney — the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Washington, Miami, Milwaukee, San Antonio, Utah, New Orleans and Denver — were down to take the day off. All teams will play their third and final scrimmage game either Monday or Tuesday.

Arizona GM steps down

UNDATED (AP) — Arizona Coyotes general manager John Chayka has stepped down, one week before the Coyotes open the Stanley Cup qualifiers against Nashville.

The Coyotes announced former player and current assistant GM Steve Sullivan will serve as interim general manager.

Chayka made a name for himself as one of the NHL’s top general managers since being promoted in 2016 and recently signed a contract extension through 2024 late last year. His relationship with new owner Alex Meruelo began to deteriorate when he asked for permission to pursue another, non-NHL opportunity. The Arizona Republic reported Chayka was not invited to a recent dinner with Meruelo and new CEO Xavier Gutierrez to talk with Taylor Hall about a contract extension.

News of Chayka’s departure came the same day the Coyotes were scheduled to leave for Edmonton for the Stanley Cup qualifiers. Arizona opens against the Predators next Sunday in its first postseason appearance since reaching the 2012 Western Conference finals.

In other NHL news:

— Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman won’t travel with the team to the NHL’s Eastern Conference “secure zone” in Toronto because of a personal matter. General manager Julien BriseBois (BREEZ’-bwah) says Hedman will go from his home to the rink and back and avoid the general public in Florida this week before joining his teammates. Hedman will undergo coronavirus testing daily, which is the protocol players, coaches and staff must follow in Toronto and the Western Conference hub city of Edmonton, Alberta. He’s expected to be able to practice upon arrival and play in Tampa Bay’s first playoff game Aug. 3.

Former Maple Leafs star Eddie Shack dies at 83

UNDATED (AP) — Eddie Shack, one of the NHL’s most colorful players on and off the ice, has died. He was 83.

Known for his bruising style, distinctive skating gait and larger-than-life personality, Shack won four Stanley Cups with Toronto in the 1960s, including the franchise’s most recent victory in 1967. Nicknamed “The Entertainer” — with his trademark cowboy hat and luxurious mustache — he scored the winning goal for the Leafs in the 1963 final.

Shack had 239 goals, 465 points and 1,431 penalty minutes in 1,047 NHL games. The winger added six goals and seven assists and 151 penalty minutes in 74 playoff matchups.

In October 2016, Shack was listed at No. 68 on The One Hundred, a list of the 100 greatest Leafs that was released as part of the team’s centennial anniversary.

Shack also became advocate for literacy programs after revealing that he was Illiterate for most of life.

Upstart Dash win the Challenge Cup 2-0 over the Red Stars

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Sophie Schmidt scored on an early penalty kick and Shea Groom added a stoppage-time goal to give the Houston Dash the Challenge Cup tournament championship with a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday.

The NWSL was the first professional team sport to return in the United States. Eight of the league’s nine teams have been sequestered in Utah for the duration of the tournament, which started on June 27. The league’s ninth team, the Orlando Pride, withdrew shortly before the start because of positive COVID-19 tests.