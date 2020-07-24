Sports

Season begins for 26 more teams

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Baseball’s season begins for 26 more teams Friday. And more of them will be a part of baseball’s postseason after MLB and the players’ union agreed Thursday to an expanded playoff structure that includes 16 teams instead of the usual 10.

The abbreviated season got started Thursday night in Washington, where the Yankees beat the defending World Series champs 4-1 in a game cut short by rain. The Dodgers began their campaign by scoring seven times over their final two at-bats to thump the San Francisco Giants 8-1 in Los Angeles.

The Texas Rangers will officially open Globe Life Field, their new $1.2 billion stadium with a retractable roof.

The Houston Astros begin their season at home against the Seattle Mariners. The franchise spent the offseason dealing with the sign-stealing scandal that cost manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow their jobs. Dusty Baker was hired to replace Hinch.

Longtime San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner is scheduled to make his first start with Arizona when the Diamondbacks visit the San Diego Padres. The big left-hander signed an $85 million, five-year deal with the D-backs during the offseason.

In other MLB news:

— The displaced Toronto Blue Jays will play in Buffalo, New York, this year amid the pandemic. The Blue Jays said in a statement Friday that the greater part of their home schedule will be played at Sahlen (SAY’-len) Field in Buffalo, home of the club’s Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons. The team looked for a major league stadium after the Canadian government declined to allow them to play in Toronto but was unsuccessful in securing a site. Toronto opens the season at Tampa Bay on Friday.

— Four baseball players and two staff tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. There have been 99 new positive tests since intake screening began June 27. That represents 0.3% of 32,640 samples and includes 84 players and 15 staff.

— The Atlanta Braves are without their top two catchers, Tyler Flowers and Travis d’Arnaud (dahr-NOH’), for Friday’s opening game at the New York Mets after both players showed symptoms of the coronavirus. Manager Brian Snitker says Flowers and d’Arnaud have tested negative for the coronavirus but did not travel with the team because they had symptoms.

— The Chicago Cubs have finalized minor-league deals with infielder Derek Dietrich and outfielder Ryan LaMarre. Dietrich and LaMarre will report to the team’s camp in South Bend, Indiana. The Cubs also announced left-hander Burl Carraway, the team’s second-round pick in this year’s amateur draft, will join their group of players at their auxiliary site.

— A record 109 players from the Dominican Republic were on opening-day major league rosters, boosted by an expanded pool following the layoff caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Major League Baseball said Friday that 288 of 1,026 players on opening-day rosters were born outside the 50 states, which comes to 28.1%.

NBA-TIMBERWOLVES SALE

AP Sources: Afflalo headlines group bidding to buy Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that an ownership group led by longtime NBA player Arron Afflalo (uh-FLAH’-loh) is putting together a bid to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal is still in the process of being submitted. They say the ownership group will consist of two to five individuals with a net worth of more than $10 billion. Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor, who bought the club in 1994 to keep it from moving to New Orleans, has put the franchise up for sale on the condition it remain in Minnesota.

In other NBA news:

—Missouri basketball players Xavier Pinson, Mitchell Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. have withdrawn from the NBA draft and will return to the Tigers for the upcoming season. Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin’s roster will have 11 players that are juniors or seniors. That is the most in the Southeastern Conference and third-most among all Power Five programs.

ACC-NOTRE DAME

AP sources: ACC, Notre Dame eye 2020 football membership

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference and Notre Dame are considering whether the Fighting Irish will give up their treasured football independence for the 2020 season play as a member of the league.

Two people involved in the ACC’s discussions say the league is looking at an 11-game schedule that would include 10 conference games. It would start Sept. 12. Notre Dame would play a full 10-game ACC schedule.

Whether those games would count in the standings and the Irish would be eligible to participate in the ACC championship game for a slot in the Orange Bowl is still to be determined.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

AP sources: NFL owners offer opt-out guidelines for players

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL has offered opt-out guidelines to players who don’t want to participate in the upcoming season due to the coronavirus, according to people with knowledge of the offer.

The people tell The Associated Press that players who decide they want to opt out would have until Aug. 3 to do so, and they would receive a stipend from the owners. The amount of the stipend wasn’t specified.

One person said the players’ union negotiators have agreed to the plan, but the 32 team player representatives must vote on it. Should the plan be approved, it would eliminate one major obstacle to a full opening of training camps next week.

In other developments related to the coronavirus pandemic:

— The Chicago Bears canceled season ticket packages on Friday because they’re not sure how many fans — if any — will be allowed at Soldier Field due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Team President Ted Phillips cited “a need to reduce the seating capacity to build a plan that allows for social distancing” in a letter to season ticket holders.

— Atlanta Dream center Kalani Brown tested positive for the coronavirus on July 9 and remains under quarantine as the team prepares to play in the WNBA bubble. In a statement released by the team, Brown says she has battled “challenging” symptoms including headache, sore throat, chills, body aches, fatigue, loss of the sense of taste, and shortness of breath. Brown says she is feeling better but won’t be able to play when the Dream open the season on Sunday against Dallas.

— More than two dozen Division I conferences want the NCAA Board of Governors to avoid making any decisions about fall championships until a majority of the leagues determine whether to hold regular-season competition. A letter from College Commissioners Association President Beth DeBauche was sent to the board.

— A leading British government adviser says the pandemic will make it “very difficult” for Premier League matches to be staged with full crowds for at least another year and capacities face being capped at 25% when stadiums eventually re-open. The Premier League season ends on Sunday and Calder urged players to avoid going on holiday to COVID-19 hotspots, singling out the United States.

RYUN-MEDAL OF FREEDOM

Trump honors former track phenom and Kansas congressman Ryun

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has presented one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to Jim Ryun (RY’-uhn), a former Republican congressman and the first U.S. high schooler to run a mile in under 4 minutes. Ryun was the 1968 Olympic silver medalist in the 1,500-meter run and a three-time Olympian.

Trump presented Ryun with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony Friday at the White House. In announcing the award, the White House described Ryun as one of the most accomplished American runners in history.

Ryun went on to serve as a member of the House representing a Kansas congressional district from 1996 to 2006.

OLYMPICS-OBIT-JIPCHO

Ben Jipcho, the ‘rabbit’ who helped Keino beat Ryun, dies

UNDATED (AP) — Kenyan runner Ben Jipcho has died at the age off 77.

Jipcho was famous for sacrificing his own hopes of winning an Olympic medal to help teammate Kip Keino beat American rival Jim Ryun to the gold in the 1,500 meters at the 1968 Mexico City Games.

Jipcho played the role of the “rabbit’ by setting a relentless pace for the first half of the race in the high altitude. The tactic worked perfectly. Keino went on to win gold and became a pioneer for Kenyan track and field. Jipcho won a silver medal in the 3,000-meter steeplechase four years later at the 1972 Munich Olympics.