Sports

MLB-METS-RODRIGUEZ

A-Rod, bidding for Mets, wants players to accept cap system

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Rodriguez is calling for baseball players to accept the kind of revenue-sharing system that is tied to a salary cap, sparking quick opposition from the union.

A-Rod is among four groups of bidders for a possible purchase of the New York Mets. He is preparing for the start of his third season as an analyst on ESPN’s Sunday night telecasts.

In a conference call Thursday Rodriguez said baseball players’ leverage had changed since the 1994-95 strike. He said the rise of the NFL and NBA had changed the equation along with digital media, and said the players’ association should work collaboratively with MLB to raise the sport’s market share.

Following the collapse of labor talks dealing with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, relations between Major League Baseball and the players’ association are at the lowest point in a quarter-century. The sides appear headed to a spring training lockout in 2022.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred unilaterally announced a 60-game schedule this year as the union kept open the possibility of filing a grievance accusing teams of negotiating in bad faith.

TOKYO-COMPETITION SCHEDULE

Tokyo Olympic venues lined up, schedule remains the same

TOKYO (AP) — The 42 venues for next year’s delayed Tokyo Olympics have been secured and the competition schedule will remain almost identical to the one that would have been used this year.

The Athletes Village and the main press center have also been lined up for 2021.

That was the message delivered Friday to IOC members by Tokyo organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori and CEO Toshiro Muto.

They spoke from Japan to a full session of the IOC membership meeting online.

Estimates in Japan say the delay will cost $2 billion to $6 billion, with Japanese taxpayers picking up most of the bills. Olympic officials have not given any overall cost estimates, and have not specified the cost of renegotiating contracts for venues and other facilities.

The opening ceremony for the Olympics will be on July 23, 2021. However, women’s softball and soccer will open on July 21, men’s soccer on July 22, and archery and rowing on July 23.

Unlike the large, public celebration of a year ago, local organizers at the last minute have put together a more modest, non-public event for Thursday inside the new $1.43 billion national stadium to mark one year to go. Organizers have teased a possible appearance of the Olympic flame.

Mori said the flame, which arrived in Japan in March, was being stored and still burned in the Japanese capital. He said putting it on display at Japan’s new Olympic museum was being planned “at a future date.” He did not offer any specifics.

IOC MEETING

Bach warns against Olympic boycotts, seeks re-election

GENEVA (AP) — International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is warning against Olympic boycotts.

China’s human rights record is an expected target ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Some lawmakers and diplomats have criticized China for its detention and treatment of its Muslim minority Uighur people and pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. The issue is personal for Bach, who won a gold medal in team fencing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics but could not defend the title when West Germany joined the United States and others in refusing to send teams to the 1980 Moscow Games. Bach said Friday that the only political effect the boycott of 1980 had was to trigger a revenge boycott of the following Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Bach also confirmed he will seek re-election as IOC president next year. Bach seems certain to get four more years in 2021 after almost half of the 100 International Olympic Committee members from around the world praised him in an online version of their annual meeting.

BRITAIN-SPECTATORS RETURN

Fans allowed back into English sports events from next week

LONDON (AP) — Spectators will be allowed back into some sports events in England from next week as coronavirus prevention measures are tested ahead of a planned wider reopening of stadiums in October.

Domestic cricket on July 26-27 is set to be the first sport that fans are allowed to watch in person since March. Some spectators will also be allowed into the world snooker championship in Sheffield from July 31 and the Glorious Goodwood horse racing festival on Aug. 1 is also part of a government scheme piloting the return of fans.

Stadium capacities will still be restricted and staggered entry times, social distancing measures and one-way systems will be required. Barriers or screens will have to be installed where social distancing cannot be maintained when buying food and merchandise or betting. Fans will be told not to attend if they could have been exposed to COVID-19.

Officials said the measures could be reversed if coronavirus infection rates begin to climb again with concerns about a new coronavirus spike this winter.