DeGrom still plans to pitch

UNDATED (AP) — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom wants to start opening day, but his manager isn’t sure that will happen.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner says he feels good two days after leaving an intrasquad game early because of back tightness. A precautionary MRI came back clean, and deGrom thinks he simply might have slept “wrong” the night before.

However, Luis Rojas says the team is taking a day-to-day approach concerning a season-opening assignment as deGrom receives treatment.

In other major league news:

— Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks will be the opening day starter against the Brewers next Friday. Hendricks gets the nod over Yu Darvish, who will pitch the second game. Hendricks has been one of Chicago’s most consistent starting pitchers since his big league debut in 2014, going 63-43 with a 3.14 ERA in 163 games.

— Mets second baseman Robinson Canó (kah-NOH’) is back with the team after missing a few days because of personal issues. The 37-year-old Canó said he wants to keep the reasons for his absence to himself, telling reporters he worked out during his absence. He is hoping to be ready for opening day.

— Star third baseman Yoán Moncada has rejoined the White Sox after missing the start of their summer camp. Long regarded as one of baseball’s top prospects, he broke out last season when he set career highs with a .315 batting average, 25 homers and 79 RBIs. He’s currently on the injured list with an unspecified injury.

— Top Mariners prospect Julio Rodriguez has suffered a hairline fracture of his left wrist during a practice. The 19-year-old dived for a ball during a defensive drill and jammed his wrist. Rodriguez has been rated among the top 20 prospects in all of baseball heading into the season.

— Former Phillies infielder and coach Tony Taylor has died at 84. The Phillies said in a statement that Taylor died Thursday from complications of a stroke suffered in 2019. The 1960 NL All-Star batted .261 with 2,007 hits, 1,005 runs and 234 stolen bases in 2,195 career games. Taylor was inducted into the team’s Wall of Fame in 2002.

— The Blue Jays have been given clearance by Ontario and Toronto to play regular-season games in Rogers Centre amid the coronavirus pandemic, although they wait approval from Canada’s federal government. Toronto Mayor John Tory said he urged the federal and provincial governments to approve MLB plan. Major League Baseball needed an exemption to a requirement that anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days.

— A coalition of health department leaders in major American cities are cautioning Major League Baseball to avoid risky behavior when the season resumes next week. The Big Cities Health Coalition made some recommendations about procedures to follow when the baseball season resumes July 23. They range from proper handwashing stations to only traveling on charter flights.

NBA-PELICANS-WILLIAMSON

Williamson leaves team for family matter

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans say top overall draft choice Zion Williamson has left the club to attend to an urgent family medical matter.

The Pelicans say Williamson intends to rejoin the team in the Orlando area for the resumption of the season. But the club has not said whether the former Duke star would be able to return or whether he’ll miss any games because of his departure on Thursday.

Williamson will have to quarantine again when he returns to Central Florida.

Williamson has averaged 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 19 games this season after missing the New Orleans’ first 44 games while recovering from preseason arthroscopic knee surgery.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Another conference cancels fall sports

UNDATED (AP) — The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference is the third Division I league to postpone its football season, joining the Ivy and Patriot Leagues. The MEAC (MEE’-ak) said it will consider trying to make up the schedule for those sports in the 2021 spring semester. The MEAC is comprised of 11 historically black colleges, although three of those schools plan to leave the conference.

Elsewhere in college sports:

— The Big East Conference has joined several other leagues in deciding to play only conference opponents during the fall sports season, if it’s able to play at all. The basketball-focused conference announced the decision Thursday. The Big East still hasn’t decided whether it will conduct a fall season and championships.

— The American Athletic Conference will require all its schools to test football players for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before competition. The announcement comes ahead of the expected release of recommendations from the NCAA. The Power Five conferences have been working toward a minimum standard for testing throughout major college football.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-STANDARDIZED TESTS

Coaches want NCAA to cut SAT, ACT from eligibility standards

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Men’s and women’s college basketball coaches are proposing the NCAA eliminate standardized testing requirements from initial-eligibility standards.

The coaches call exams such as the SAT and ACT “longstanding forces of institutional racism.”

The proposal comes out of the new committee on racial reconciliation formed by the National Association of Basketball Coaches in response to the Black Lives Matter movement and other social justice initiatives.

LPGA TOUR

Both Ohio events on LPGA schedule to be played without fans

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — The LPGA will be without spectators when it hosts two events in Ohio, the first since play was shut down by the coronavirus.

The tour resumes with the LPGA Championship at Inverness on July 30 before heading to Sylvania, Ohio, for the Marathon Classic. LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said there was a chance the tournament would cap attendance at 2,000 spectators. But after talking with county and state officials, the Marathon Classic decided to go without fans.

NFL-WASHINGTON-MISCONDUCT

DC team owner hires law firm amid allegations of workplace misconduct

UNDATED (AP) — Owner Dan Snyder has hired a District of Columbia law firm to review the Washington NFL team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that 15 female former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team. The team issued a statement saying that “While we do not speak to specific employee situations publicly, when new allegations of conduct are brought forward that are contrary to these policies, we address them promptly.”

Three members of the front office have left the organization within the past week.

MISSED TESTS-STEVENS

American sprinter Stevens banned 18 months for missed tests

GENEVA (AP) — Olympic finalist sprinter Deajah Stevens has received an 18-month ban for missing doping tests and will miss the Tokyo Games.

The Athletics Integrity Unit says Stevens was unavailable for giving samples three times in 2019 in Oregon and West Hollywood. Three whereabouts violations within one year can lead to a ban.

The 25-year-old American runner’s ban was backdated to start on Feb. 17, 2020. It expires days after the postponed Tokyo Olympics in August 2021.