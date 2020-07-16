Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

AAC releases testing requirements

UNDATED (AP) — The American Athletic Conference will require all its schools to test football players for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before competition.

The announcement by the American comes ahead of the expected release of recommendations from the NCAA. The Power Five conferences have been working toward a minimum standard for testing throughout major college football.

AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco says the testing protocols will apply throughout the regular and bowl seasons. More operational protocols are still being finalized, as are testing protocols for other sports.

MISSED TESTS-STEVENS

American sprinter Stevens banned 18 months for missed tests

GENEVA (AP) — Olympic finalist sprinter Deajah Stevens has been banned for 18 months for missing doping tests and will miss the Tokyo Games.

The Athletics Integrity Unit says Stevens was unavailable for giving samples three times in 2019 in Oregon and West Hollywood. Three whereabouts violations within one year can lead to a ban.

The 25-year-old American runner’s ban was backdated to start on Feb. 17, 2020. It expires days after the postponed Tokyo Olympics in August 2021.

At her disciplinary hearing, Stevens cited issues with her telephone to explain why samples collection officials were unable to contact her for two of the missed visits.

Stevens placed 7th in the 200-meter final at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and 5th at the 2017 world championships in London.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HORSE RACING-DEL MAR

Del Mar cancels weekend racing because of jockey positives

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Del Mar has canceled racing for the upcoming weekend after 15 jockeys tested positive for COVID-19.

All the track’s riders and personnel who work in the jockeys’ room were tested a day earlier by San Diego County public health officials at the request of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. Of the 15 positive tests, all were believed to be asymptomatic.

Contact tracing procedures are underway. All but one of the riders who tested positive rode at the recently concluded Los Alamitos meet in Orange County.

The mass testing was ordered by the track after jockeys Flavien Prat and Victor Espinoza tested positive. They are both quarantining at home.

The track isn’t identifying any of the other riders. However, some have confirmed their own cases.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOCCER

Russian league game called off

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — A top-division Russian soccer game has been called off after nine people at FC Sochi tested positive for the virus.

The Russian Premier League says Sochi’s game against Tambov will not take place as scheduled on Thursday. The league hasn’t said how many of the nine are players.

There was no mention of whether the game could be rescheduled. The league is scheduled to finish its season next Wednesday.

JOE McKNIGHT KILLED

New trial granted for McKnight’s convicted killer

GRETNA, La. (AP) — The killer of former NFL player Joe McKnight will get a new trial. An appeals court vacated the Louisiana man’s 30-year sentence and manslaughter conviction because it was delivered by a split jury.

Ronald Gasser was found guilty by a 10-2 vote of fatally shooting McNight during an act of road rage in 2016. Louisiana’s 5th Circuit Court of Appeal vacated that conviction because the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed split-jury verdicts in April.

Gasser said he shot McKnight in self-defense after a 5-mile chase led to an altercation.

McKnight played three seasons for the New York Jets and one with the Kansas City Chiefs.