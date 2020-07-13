Sports

REDSKINS-NICKNAME

Washington NFL team dropping ‘Redskins’ name after 87 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington NFL team is shedding the “Redskins” name effective immediately. The change comes less than two weeks after owner Dan Snyder launched an organizational review amid pressure from sponsors to make a change.

A new name for one of football’s oldest franchises must still be selected and it’s unclear how soon that will happen. Native American experts and advocates have long protested the name they call a “dictionary-defined racial slur.”

The name dates to 1933 when the team was still based in Boston.

REDSKINS-NICKNAME-GOODELL

Redskins name change comes after

WASHINGTON (AP) —The dropping of the Washington “Redskins” name and Indian head logo comes after decades of criticism that they are offensive to Native Americans.

The move came less than two weeks after owner Dan Snyder, a boyhood fan of the team who once declared he would never get rid of the name, launched a “thorough review” amid pressure from sponsors. FedEx, Nike, Pepsi and Bank of America all lined up against the name, which was given to the franchise in 1933 when the team was still based in Boston.

More than a dozen Native leaders and organizations wrote to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell last week demanding an immediate end to Washington’s use of the name.

Goodell, who has fielded questions on the topic for years, said he supported the review.

LAKERS-RONDO INJURED

Lakers G Rajon Rondo breaks thumb in practice, out 6-8 weeks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rajon Rondo has broken his right thumb in practice with the Los Angeles Lakers in Orlando.

The veteran point guard will be out for six to eight weeks.

Rondo has been a key backup during his second season with the Lakers, who signed him shortly after adding LeBron James to the roster in July 2018. Rondo is averaging 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 48 appearances this season, including three starts. He has been a regular presence on the floor late in close games, with coach Frank Vogel trusting his veteran leadership and playmaking.

MAN CITY BAN

Manchester City overturns 2-year ban from Champions League

GENEVA (AP) — Manchester City has successfully overturned its two-year ban from the Champions League.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld City’s appeal against the UEFA ban but imposed an $11.3 million fine for failing to cooperate with investigators.

The verdict by three judges clears the team to play in the group stage of the Champions League next season. The case does not affect City’s place in this season’s competition.

City’s win guarantees tens of millions of dollars in UEFA prize money next season. It also protects against players leaving to seek Champions League action with another club.

NASCAR-SRX ALL-STAR SERIES

Stewart and Evernham team to recreate IROC as SRX All-Stars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Remember the old IROC Series where the best drivers from various disciplines raced each other in equally prepared cars? It ran for 30 seasons before Tony Stewart won its final championship in 2006 and the series quietly went away.

Now Stewart and fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer Ray Evernaham have teamed to bring an all-star circuit back in 2021.

The Superstar Racing Experience plans a six-race, short-track series to air in prime-time on CBS in a Saturday night summer spectacular. SRX envisions fields of 12 drivers competing on famed short tracks across the country in cars prepared by Evernham.

SWISS CLUB ZURICH

Swiss club Zurich to field under-21 team

UNDATED (AP) — Swiss soccer club Zurich says it will field an under-21 team to try to save the season from being canceled because the first-team is isolating at home.

Zurich’s game on Saturday was postponed because multiple players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club says it will play Tuesday against third-place Basel by selecting young players from its backup roster. Zurich also has to play title contender Young Boys and St. Gallen and says it wanted to avoid the league being annulled.