Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

MLS postpones Toronto-DC United match amid virus concerns

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer postponed a match between Toronto FC and D.C. United shortly before it was scheduled to begin Sunday morning because of one unconfirmed positive test and one inconclusive test for the coronavirus. The unconfirmed positive test was for a D.C. United player, while a Toronto player returned the inconclusive test.

Players and staff are tested the day before each game during the MLS is Back tournament.

Both teams had already announced their starting lineups for the match when it was called off shortly before its scheduled 9 a.m. EDT kickoff. The league did not announce when the match would be rescheduled.

The postponement is the latest hiccup for the tournament in Florida, which has already had two teams drop out because of a spate of COVID-19 cases. FC Dallas and Nashville were both withdrawn earlier this week, reducing the tournament to 24 teams. FC Dallas had 10 players and one coach test positive for the virus. Nashville had nine players test positive.

In other developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic:

— For the first time since the coronavirus shut down sports and chased away spectators, fans have returned to elite European soccer. Thousands of spectators turned out Sunday to see Paris Saint-Germain’s superstars back on a pitch. For their return to work, PSG’s marquee attacking duo of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe wore face masks in red, white and blue PSG colors and messages of thanks for health workers. The exhibition match was the first encounter in front of spectators to feature one of Europe’s elite clubs since the outbreak erupted. Only 5,000 people were allowed inside Le Havre’s 25,000-seat stadium to see the French League 2 club take on PSG’s star-studded squad.

— Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer says he’s on the injured list because he was in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Lauer said he hasn’t tested positive. The protocols accompanying that situation caused Lauer to arrive late to the Brewers’ summer camp. He made it to camp Friday, nearly a full week after the Brewers’ first full-squad workout. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Lauer still has a chance to be ready for the start of the season.

INDYCAR-ROAD AMERICA

O’Ward earns pole for 2nd race of Road America doubleheader

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Pato O’Ward has won the pole for the second half of a weekend IndyCar doubleheader at Road America.

O’Ward, a Chevy driver for Arrow McLaren SP, had a time of 1 minute, 44.8971 seconds on a course that stretches slightly over 4 miles and includes 14 turns. It’s the first career pole for the 21-year-old from Mexico, who is seeking his first IndyCar victory.

With O’Ward on the pole and the 20-year-old Colton Herta qualifying second, Sunday’s race will have the youngest front row in IndyCar history.

Scott Dixon qualified sixth as he chases his fourth straight victory and 50th of his career. Dixon has been the only driver to win an IndyCar race this season. Three races into the season, Dixon already owns a commanding 62-point lead in the points standings. Second-place Simon Pagenaud (see-MOHN’ PA’-zheh-noh) is closer to 20th place than first.

Dixon, of Chip Ganassi Racing, is the first driver to win three straight IndyCar events since Pagenaud did it in 2006.

This weekend’s doubleheader marks the first time spectators have been allowed during this pandemic-delayed season.

F1-STYRIAN GP

Hamilton wins Styrian GP ahead of Mercedes teammate Bottas

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Lewis Hamilton won the Styrian Grand Prix from the pole position on Sunday to clinch an 85th career win and move within six of Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record.

Hamilton’s record-extending 89th career pole on a rain-drenched track was one of his best in extreme conditions, but during the race he was hardly challenged as he finished a sizeable 13.7 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and 33.7 ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Like last Sunday, drivers again wore black T-shirts with “End Racism” and most took the knee a few moments before the national anthem. When he stood on the podium, Hamilton, the only Black driver in Formula One, raised a clenched right fist.