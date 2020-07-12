Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

MLS postpones Toronto-DC United match amid virus concerns

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer postponed a match between Toronto FC and D.C. United shortly before it was scheduled to begin Sunday morning because of one unconfirmed positive test and one inconclusive test for the coronavirus. The unconfirmed positive test was for a D.C. United player, while a Toronto player returned the inconclusive test.

Players and staff are tested the day before each game during the MLS is Back tournament.

Both teams had already announced their starting lineups for the match when it was called off shortly before its scheduled 9 a.m. EDT kickoff. The league did not announce when the match would be rescheduled.

The postponement is the latest hiccup for the tournament in Florida, which has already had two teams drop out because of a spate of COVID-19 cases. FC Dallas and Nashville were both withdrawn earlier this week, reducing the tournament to 24 teams. FC Dallas had 10 players and one coach test positive for the virus. Nashville had nine players test positive.

In other developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic:

— An exhibition soccer match in France Sunday night will be the first encounter in front of fans to feature one of Europe’s elite clubs since the coronavirus outbreak erupted. Only 5,000 people will be allowed inside the 25,000-seat stadium to watch French League 2 team Le Havre host the star-studded Paris Saint-Germain squad. Spectators will have to wear face masks to get into the arena and they’ll be kept apart in the stands and at the entrances. Among Europe’s top five leagues, only France is letting spectators back into soccer stadiums. France stopped its league because of the pandemic and never resumed it. The return of fans comes as France’s death toll this week surpassed 30,000 and amid growing concerns of a possible second wave of infections.

INDYCAR-ROAD AMERICA

O’Ward earns pole for 2nd race of Road America doubleheader

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Pato O’Ward has won the pole for the second half of a weekend IndyCar doubleheader at Road America.

O’Ward, a Chevy driver for Arrow McLaren SP, had a time of 1 minute, 44.8971 seconds on a course that stretches slightly over 4 miles and includes 14 turns. It’s the first career pole for the 21-year-old from Mexico, who is seeking his first IndyCar victory.

With O’Ward on the pole and the 20-year-old Colton Herta qualifying second, Sunday’s race will have the youngest front row in IndyCar history.

Scott Dixon qualified sixth as he chases his fourth straight victory and 50th of his career. Dixon has been the only driver to win an IndyCar race this season. Three races into the season, Dixon already owns a commanding 62-point lead in the points standings. Second-place Simon Pagenaud (see-MOHN’ PA’-zheh-noh) is closer to 20th place than first.

Dixon, of Chip Ganassi Racing, is the first driver to win three straight IndyCar events since Pagenaud did it in 2006.

This weekend’s doubleheader marks the first time spectators have been allowed during this pandemic-delayed season.

F1-STYRIAN GP

Hamilton wins Styrian GP ahead of Mercedes teammate Bottas

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Lewis Hamilton won the Styrian Grand Prix from the pole position on Sunday to clinch an 85th career win and move within six of Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record.

Hamilton’s record-extending 89th career pole on a rain-drenched track was one of his best in extreme conditions, but during the race he was hardly challenged as he finished a sizeable 13.7 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and 33.7 ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Like last Sunday, drivers again wore black T-shirts with “End Racism” and most took the knee a few moments before the national anthem. When Hamilton stood on the podium he raised a clenched right fist.