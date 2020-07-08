Sports

GOLF-RYDER CUP

Ryder Cup postponed until next year at Whistling Straits

UNDATED (AP) — The Ryder Cup has been postponed until 2021 in Wisconsin because of the COVID-19 pandemic that raised too much uncertainty whether the loudest event in golf could be played before spectators.

The announcement Wednesday was inevitable and had been in the works for weeks as the PGA of America, the European Tour and the PGA Tour tried to adjust with so many moving parts.

The Ryder Cup was scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits, and because of a reconfigured golf schedule brought on by the pandemic, that would have been one week after the U.S. Open.

Now, the Ryder Cup will move to Sept. 24-26 in 2021.

It’s the second time in the last two decades the Ryder Cup was postponed. It was moved off the odd-numbered years in 2001 because of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

PGA-WORKDAY OPEN

How to make 1 golf course look like 2 different tournaments

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Muirfield Village is gearing up for the first doubleheader on the PGA Tour in 63 years.

A new tournament called the Workday Charity Open starts Thursday on the course Jack Nicklaus built. And then it’s onto the Memorial, the tournament Nicklaus created.

The goal for tour officials is to protect the condition of the course from 157 players this week and 120 players next week. They also want to try to present a different test. That means slower greens, different tees and rough that isn’t quite as high this week.

The last time the PGA Tour had back-to-back tournaments on the same golf course was in 1957, five years before Nicklaus turned pro. The All American Open and the World Championship of Golf was played at Tam O’Shanter in Illinois. That was the case for 10 straight years, while there was another instance of consecutive events at Preston Hollow in Dallas, a one-time deal to celebrate the centennial of Dallas.

Workday is a one-time event replacing the canceled John Deere Classic.

NASCAR-JOHNSON-CORONAVIRUS

NASCAR’s Johnson OK’d to race after 2 negative virus tests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has twice tested negative for the coronavirus and will race Sunday at Kentucky Speedway.

Johnson missed the first race of his Cup career when he tested positive last Friday. He was tested after his wife received a positive result.

Hendrick Motorsports said Johnson tested negative on Monday and Tuesday and will return to the No. 48 Chevrolet at Kentucky. NASCAR confirmed Wednesday that Johnson has been cleared to return.

Johnson’s streak of 663 consecutive starts — most among active drivers — was snapped when he didn’t race Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Justin Allgaier replaced him at the Brickyard 400 and finished 37th after an early multi-car crash on pit road.

Johnson is the only NASCAR driver to test positive for the coronavirus since the series resumed racing on May 17. He is scheduled to retire from full-time NASCAR competition at the end of this season.

F1-RENAULT-ALONSO

Fernando Alonso returning to F1 next season with Renault

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Fernando Alonso will return to Formula One next season with the Renault team.

The French manufacturer said in a statement Wednesday that the 38-year-old Alonso will replace Daniel Ricciardo (rih-KAHR’-doh), who is joining McLaren next year.

Renault, which struggled in F1 last season, did not say how many seasons Alonso has signed for. He won both of his world titles with Renault in 2005 and ’06. He quit McLaren and F1 at the end of 2018 to focus on winning motorsport’s triple crown.

Having already won the Monaco Grand Prix, he then won the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race but not the Indianapolis 500.

Alonso won 32 F1 races and is widely considered one of the most talented drivers of his era alongside six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

AUSTRALIA-PULLIN DEATH

Snowboard world champion Pullin drowns in diving mishap

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Two-time world snowboard champion and Winter Olympian Alex Pullin drowned Wednesday while spearfishing on Australia’s Gold Coast.

A police spokesperson said a 32-year-old man, later identified as Pullin, was unresponsive when taken from the water and died despite receiving CPR from lifeguards and emergency treatment from paramedics. Pullin had been diving on an artificial reef when he was found by a snorkeler.

Pullin, known by the nickname Chumpy, won gold medals in the snowboard cross event at the 2011 La Molina and 2013 Stoneham world championships. He was Australia’s flag bearer at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

OBIT-MIKE MORAN

Ex-USOC spokesman Mike Moran dead at 78 after short illness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (AP) — Former US Olympic Committee spokesman Mike Moran died Tuesday after a short illness at age 78, according to the University of Colorado.

Moran served as the Buffaloes’ sports information director for 11 years before his stint as chief communications officer and principal spokesman for the USOC from 1978-2003.

He spent the last 17 years as senior media consultant for the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation as well as serving as a keynote speaker and emcee for numerous sports events.

In 2002, Moran received the USOC’s highest honor, the General Douglas MacArthur Award, and was inducted into the College Sports Information Director’s Hall of Fame.

TENNIS-SODERLING-MENTAL HEALTH

2-time French Open finalist Soderling talks of mental health

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Two-time French Open finalist Robin Soderling (SAH’-dur-ling) has written about his mental health in a social media post and revealed that he suffered from anxiety and panic attacks after playing professional tennis.

Soderling, who was the first man to beat Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros in 2009, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday that he wasn’t given the right information to handle pressure on and off the court. He says mental health is crucial for tennis players.

Soderling last match on tour was a win in the Swedish Open final. He says he feels good again and “maybe even better than before.”

BRITISH SPRINTER-POLICE

London police apologize to sprinter for ‘distress’ in search

LONDON (AP) — London police have apologized to British sprinter Bianca Williams after officers stopped and searched her car over the weekend.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has told the British parliament that police apologized for “the distress it has clearly caused her.” Dick says reviews of the evidence found no apparent misconduct during the search but that the Metropolitan Police had voluntarily referred itself for review by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Williams was a sprint relay gold medalist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2018 European Championships.