Sports

TRUMP-BUBBA WALLACE

Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over flag, rope

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is criticizing NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag at its races and is going after its only Black driver.

After a weekend spent stoking division, Trump wrongly accused Bubba Wallace of perpetrating “a hoax” after one of his crew members discovered a rope shaped like a noose in a garage stall.

Federal authorities ruled last month that the rope had been hanging there since at least last October and was not a hate crime.

Trump is asking whether Wallace has “apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid.”

GIANTS-SANDOVAL’S SIZE

Giants manager Kapler: Pablo Sandoval’s weight not an issue

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants expect Pablo Sandoval to be in baseball shape and ready to contribute when games begin later this month.

Sandoval’s larger size and round middle have ignited the internet and brought out the body critics as baseball begins again.

Manager Gabe Kapler expressed empathy for the scrutiny Sandoval faces over his fluctuating weight and is confident the 2012 World Series MVP can make an impact as both an infielder, switch-hitting slugger off the bench or as designated hitter.

JAPAN-ALLOWING FANS

Japanese soccer and baseball to start allowing fans at games

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s professional baseball and soccer leagues will begin allowing fans this week.

Soccer and baseball officials say the first day with fans will be Friday. The maximum number will be 5,000 or 50% of stadium capacity, whichever is smaller. Officials say they plan to allow stadiums to be filled to 50% capacity beginning on Aug. 1.

Japan has largely held the coronavirus in check with only 1,000 deaths it a country of 126 million.

The United States has reported 130,000 deaths with a population of about 330 million. However, new cases have increased recently in Tokyo. New cases on Sunday in Tokyo topped 100 for the fourth straight day.

JAPAN-TOKYO GOVERNOR

Tokyo governor, Abe say they’ll cooperate on virus, Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo’s newly reelected governor and her political rival, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, have agreed to cooperate on handling the coronavirus outbreak to safely hold the Olympics next year.

Gov. Yuriko Koike met with Abe a day after she was elected to her second term.

Koike’s overwhelming victory was buoyed by public support for her handling of the virus pandemic despite a recent rise in infections in the capital region.

Abe in contrast has seen his support eroded by perceived missteps and by political scandals. For now, Koike has denied speculation of her return to national politics.

BLAGG RETIRES

British diver Blagg retires at 23 because of shoulder injury

LONDON (AP) — British diver Alicia Blagg says she is retiring from the sport because of a shoulder injury that has ended her chances of competing in a third Olympics at next year’s Tokyo Games.

The 23-year-old Blagg has won medals at the Commonwealth Games and European Championships but says “injury after injury” have taken a toll. Blagg had shoulder surgery in May 2019 to repair a torn labrum.

She previously had two wrist surgeries. Blagg competed at the London and Rio de Janeiro Olympics. She hoped to recover from the shoulder surgery and qualify for the Toyko Games.

SKOREA-TRIATHLETE’S DEATH

SKorean officials vow to look into triathlete’s abuse claims

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Top South Korean officials have offered a public apology and vowed to delve into the death of a triathlete who had repeatedly told government and sports bodies she had been abused by her team coach and others. Sports Minister Park Yang-woo told lawmakers he “feels heavy responsibility” for Choi Suk-hyeon’s death and apologized to her bereaved family and the South Korean public. A team of investigators was formed to look into why authorities didn’t properly respond to the athlete’s petitions about the alleged abuse. Two former teammates said they had been abused as well. The team coach denied the accusations.

REAL MADRID

Refereeing criticism increases as Madrid nears Spanish title

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid is again being accused of benefiting from the referees as it gets closer to the Spanish league title.

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu is the latest to take a shot after Madrid won this weekend with a controversial video review decision. It was the latest VAR ruling to favor Madrid since the league resumed following the coronavirus pandemic.

Bartomeu says “in many games VAR hasn’t been fair and has always favored one team.” He didn’t dismiss the notion that Madrid is ahead in the standings thanks to VAR.

BRITISH SPRINTER-POLICE

British Sprinter accuses London police of racial profiling

LONDON (AP) — British sprinter Bianca Williams and her partner have accused London police of racial profiling after officers stopped and searched the couple’s car.

Williams and Portuguese sprinter Ricardo dos Santos are both Black and were stopped in their Mercedes on Saturday. The 26-year-old Williams says Metropolitan police “put out a fabricated report” about driving on the wrong side of the road.

Video of the incident has circulated on social media.

Police say nothing illegal was found and no arrests were made. Police say they reviewed footage and “are satisfied that there are no misconduct issues.”