The Latest: Swiss soccer player positive after Serbia visit
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
___
Swiss soccer club St. Gallen says a player tested positive for coronavirus after visiting family in Serbia.
The Swiss league leaders say they allowed Boris Babić to make the two-week trip while recovering from a serious knee injury.
The 22-year-old forward tested positive upon his return. The club says he does not have symptoms and is in self-quarantine.
St. Gallen says Babić has not had contact with his teammates.
Attention on Serbia’s rising number of coronavirus cases followed Novak Djokovic and three other tennis players testing positive at a tournament he organized in Serbia and Croatia last month.
___
