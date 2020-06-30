Sports

NBA-RACIAL INJUSTICE-MORANT APOLOGY

Grizzlies’ Morant apologizes for anti-police Instagram post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant posted and deleted an Instagram photo suggesting he’d replace his name with an expletive on his number 12 jersey in a protest against police.

Morant then apologized, saying the post didn’t “accurately convey” what he wanted to share. Morant said he knows “there are good cops” out there.

The league, Nike and the players association are reportedly working on a deal that would allow players to replace the names on the backs of their jerseys with social justice statements.

MLB-RACIAL INJUSTICE-MVP PLAQUES

‘A dark past’: MVPs say time to pull Landis name off plaques

NEW YORK (AP) — As monuments, statues and memorials around the world come under increased scrutiny, some former Most Valuable Players in Major League Baseball are saying they’d like to see a change in future MVP plaques.

The trophy is engraved with the name of Kenesaw Mountain Landis in large letters. Landis was baseball’s first commissioner and there were no Black players in the majors during his reign from 1920 until his death in 1944.

His name has been on every American League and National League MVP plaque since then. Barry Larkin, Terry Pendleton and Mike Schmidt say they’d like to see it pulled off.

Toward the end of his tenure as commissioner, Landis told owners they were free to sign Black players. But there is no evidence he pushed for baseball integration.

FORMULA ONE-PROTESTS

F1 drivers discuss whether to take a knee at season opener

LONDON (AP) — Formula One drivers will discuss taking a knee at the opening race of the delayed season in Austria on Sunday.

McLaren driver Lando Norris says it will be discussed following the drivers’ briefing with the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association on Friday.

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has been vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement and F1′s diversity issues.

Black Lives Matter has been supported by soccer players in Germany, Italy and England taking a knee before and during games.

BROADCASTS-DISCRIMINATION

Soccer players’ union points to racial bias in broadcasts

LONDON (AP) — The soccer players’ union in England believes racial bias is evident during broadcasts of matches based on the language used by commentators in European leagues.

The study conducted by Danish research firm RunRepeat in association with the Professional Footballers’ Association found 63% of praise regarding a player’s intelligence was aimed at those with lighter skin, while 63% of criticism for a player’s intelligence was aimed at those with darker skin tones.

The study looked at 80 matches in the Premier League as well as the top divisions in Italy, Spain and France this season.