Derby County footballer Andre Wisdom hospitalized after assault

Derby County defender Andre Wisdom is recovering in hospital after an “unprovoked assault and robbery,” according to a statement from the club.

Reports say that Wisdom, who joined the the Championship club in 2017, was visiting relatives in Toxteth, Liverpool, when the incident took place.

“Andre Wisdom has been the victim of an unprovoked assault and robbery,” said a statement from Derby.

“He sustained injuries which resulted in him being admitted to hospital, where he is in a stable condition.

“Merseyside Police are investigating and the club will focus its efforts on supporting Andre and his family.”

In a statement, Merseyside Police said it was appealing for witnesses “after a 27-year-old man was assaulted by four men wearing masks and armed with knives around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.”

“The victim suffered stab wounds to his buttocks and head and had his designer watch stolen. The injuries are not though to be life-threatening,” added the Merseyside Police statement.

“The investigation is in the early stages but we are determined to find the people responsible for this assault and robbery and I would urge anyone who knows anything to come forward,” said Detective Sergeant Richie Shillito.

Wisdom played in Derby’s 2-1 victory against Reading on Saturday.

He signed for the club from Liverpool after a series of loan spells and has made 20 appearances so far this season.

Derby fans have started a fundraising campaign for a flag to show their support for Wisdom at home games, which has so far raised £4,230 ($5,200).

Derby has an outside chance of making the Championship playoffs as the club seeks promotion to the English Premier League.