Sports

PATRIOTS-NEWTON

AP source: Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Tom Brady

BOSTON (AP) — Quarterback Cam Newton is going to the New England Patriots.

A person with knowledge of the deal says it’s a one-year-deal worth up to $7.5 million with incentives. Newton is a free-agent and the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player.

Newton says on Instagram, “I’m as excited as I don’t know what right now!!”

The Patriots had been heading to training camp with 2019 fourth-round draft choice Jarrett Stidham as the heir apparent to Tom Brady, who led the team to six Super Bowl championships since 2001 but signed with Tampa Bay this offseason.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-MAYOR RESIGNS

Alabama mayor resigns after post on Crimson Tide’s BLM video

CARBON HILL, Ala. (AP) — A controversial small-town mayor in Alabama has resigned after complaining online about the University of Alabama football team’s support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Carbon Hill Mayor Mark Chambers submitted his resignation letter Saturday to the clerk in the city of about 2,000 people outside Birmingham.

The council will discuss it on Wednesday. Chambers posted complaints about the Alabama team’s “political views” on Saturday. Chambers faced scrutiny last year for writing about “killing out” gay and transgender people. Chambers initially denied that comment but later apologized.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KANSAS STATE TWEET

K-State players announce boycott after student’s Floyd tweet

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State football players say they will boycott all team activities until administrators create a policy that would allow a student to be expelled for “openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions.”

The move that most players announced Saturday on social media follows a tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd that prompted outrage on campus.

The tweet from Jaden McNeil mocked Floyd’s death. McNeil is the founder of a conservative group called America First Students and has been criticized for his past comments on the Black Lives Matter movement.

University officials have said they are exploring their options for action.

TIP-OF-THE-CAP

A Long-Overdue ‘Tip of the Cap’ to baseball’s Black pioneers

UNDATED (AP) — Tip your cap. It’s a new campaign to mark the 100-year anniversary of the founding of baseball’s Negro Leagues.

The online campaign launched today with photos and videos from Hank Aaron, Derek Jeter and former president Barack Obama, among others.

On the receiving end of those tributes are baseball greats such as Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson, “Cool Papa” Bell and Jackie Robinson, who began with the Kansas City Monarchs and went on to break the color barrier in the major leagues with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.

LIVERPOOL-KLOPP-FANS

Klopp urges Liverpool fans to celebrate title ‘in private’

LIIVERPOOL, England (AP) —Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is asking fans to celebrate responsibly after the club’s first league title in 30 years.

Fans partied outside Anfield Thursday night and gathered on the waterfront the following evening to celebrate the Premier League championship despite the ongoing threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Klopp says in a letter published by the Liverpool Echo newspaper that “when the time is right we will celebrate.”

Police dispersed crowds who gathered on the Pier Head after part of the Liver Building caught fire amid the wild celebrations despite the coronavirus pandemic.

ITALY-DISSENT

Subs, coaches seeing red as refs hear all in empty stadiums

ROME (AP) — Referees for soccer’s Serie A have been targeting a wide array of bench members with disciplinary action.

The match officials can hear the dissent more clearly without any fans inside the stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Inter Milan’s third-choice goalkeeper is among those who have been sent off. Four coaches have also been punished after only two full rounds of the restart.

One assistant coach and two sporting directors have also been disciplined. Plenty of players on the field are also seeing red cards.

ENGLISH FA-CUTS

English FA cuts 82 jobs as pandemic wipes out Wembley events

UNDATED (AP) — The English Football Association is set to make 82 people redundant as it faces a shortfall of 300 million pounds ($370 million) over four years due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the sport and restarting without fans in stadiums.

Wembley Stadium was due to be staging seven games at the European Championship including the semifinals and finals next month but the tournament was postponed by a year.

Other events including concerts and two NFL regular season games that were due to be staged at English soccer’s 90,000-capacity national stadium this year have also been called off.

YOUTH FOOTBALL’S RETURN

USA Football plans return to play for youths in 2020

UNDATED (AP) — USA Football has developed a phased approach for the return of youth football this year.

The plan is based on phased reopening guidelines from the CDC.

The governing body for the sport in this country advises youth leagues to consult their city or county health departments to determine which CDC phase their community is in. That step begins a youth program’s local reopening procedure during the coronavirus pandemic. From there, those youth leagues are advised to consult with local school systems to share information and resources.

F1-MERCEDES

Mercedes to race in all-black cars for Formula One season

BRACKLEY, England (AP) — Mercedes says it will race in all-black cars for the 2020 Formula One season as it vows to fight racism and improve workplace diversity.

Six-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas will also race in black overalls for the season, which starts Sunday in Austria. Mercedes says the Black Lives Matter movement has “shone a searching light on how much we need new measures and actions.” Mercedes traditionally races in silver.

Hamilton is the only Black world champion in F1. Mercedes says just 3% of its workforce identify as belonging to minority ethnic groups and only 12% of its employees are women.