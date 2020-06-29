The Latest: Nats’ Zimmerman, Ross to skip 2020 season

Sports

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Longtime Washington Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman and teammate Joe Ross have decided not to play this season.

General manager Mike Rizzo said Zimmerman and Ross opted out “for the personal health and safety of themselves and their loved ones,” adding the team supports their decisions.

Zimmerman said in a statement his family situation factored into his decision. His mother is at high risk for complications from the coronavirus because she has multiple sclerosis, and he has three young children, including a newborn. He told The Associated Press last week he was still undecided on whether to play.

As part of his announcement, the 35-year-old Zimmerman said he’s not retiring.

Ross is a 27-year-old right-hander with five years of major league experience, all with Washington.

Harris English is the fifth PGA Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus.

The positive test for English was part of the pre-tournament screening process at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. English did not play last week at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Since its return to golf, the tour had no positive tests the opening week in Texas; one positive test in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; and three positive tests — plus two positive tests for caddies — in Connecticut.

English says in a statement he feels healthy and supports the tour’s additional policy of not letting anyone at Detroit Golf Club until the test results were back.

Previously, a player could practice but not enter the clubhouse while waiting on the results.

English started the season with limited status and has risen to No. 27 in the FedEx Cup. He must self-isolate for 10 days, meaning he will miss the next two tournaments.

The National Hockey League says a total of 26 players have reported testing positive for the new coronavirus since voluntary workouts began June 8.

Monday’s update includes four additional cases among those tested at team facilities, to go along with the 11 announced June 19. The league says it’s aware of 11 other players testing positive outside the voluntary workout protocol.

The NHL said more than 250 players who worked out at team facilities were administered more than 1,450 COVID-19 tests.

The league and players are in the final stages of agreeing to resume the season. Training camps can open as early as July 10 if an agreement on testing, health and safety protocols and “hub” cities to host the games can be reached.

NBA All-Stars Kemba Walker and Trae Young, and U.S. women’s Olympians Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart will be coaches for an online basketball camp set up in response to coronavirus restrictions.

The camp for children of all ages was launched by former NBA player and longtime TNT basketball studio analyst Kenny Smith.

Two-time NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo and WNBA star Brittney Griner are also set to work “The Jet Academy,” with more participants to be announced.

The camps begin July 20 at www.jetacademycamp.com and can be streamed on any device. Schedule details and pricing are available on the website.

Smith has run a camp for 25 years in North Carolina, where he played collegiately. But camps have been limited or canceled in many locations because of rules limiting sizes of gatherings because of the virus.

NASCAR may be racing during the coronavirus pandemic. Celebrating in early December now is off the schedule.

The motorsports series has canceled its Champion’s Week and Cup Series awards scheduled for early December in Nashville, citing the uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the industry. NASCAR moved Champion’s Week to Nashville in 2019 from Las Vegas.

NASCAR still plans to celebrate its champions from the Xfinity Series to the truck series and promises details to come. And NASCAR says the series looks forward to returning to Nashville in 2021.

