Sports

TRAVELERS-CHAMPIONSHIP

Dustin Johnson wins Travelers Championship despite late miscues

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP)— Despite a couple of late miscues, including a drive out of bounds, Dustin Johnson has won the Travelers Championship.

Johnson finished at 29-under par, good enough for a one-shot win over Kevin Streelman. Canadian Mackenzie Hughes and Will Gordon finished tied for third.

Johnson’s round included an up and down par from a ball that lodged inches above a water hazard. It required him to stand in the hazard. Johnson now has 21 tour wins.

NASCAR-POCONO

Jones, Briscoe win first two Sunday races

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Brandon Jones took home a trophy and sent a car to the scrap heap in about an hour at Pocono Raceway.

Jones won the first of three races Sunday at the Pennsylvania track with a two-lap sprint to the finish in a wreck-filled Truck Series race. He followed that by wrecking on the first lap of the Xfinity Series race.

Chase Briscoe held off Ross Chastain in overtime to win the crash-filled Xfinity race. Briscoe won his fourth Xfinity race of the season. Chastain won $100,000 in a prize awarded to the highest finisher among four eligible drivers.

The day’s third event is a Cup Series race. Kevin Harvick is trying for his second Cup victory in two days.

Pocono became the first track to hold a Truck, Xfinity and Cup race on the same day.

SPEEDWAY OWNER-ROPE AD

Speedway owner loses staff, ‘all but 2’ sponsors after post

PINE HALL, N.C. (AP) — The owner of a North Carolina racetrack said he has faced death threats, lost employees and seen “all but two” of his sponsors evaporate amid the backlash over his social media post invoking the noose found in the garage stall of Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace

Mike Fulp, who owns the half-mile, dirt track 311 Speedway in Stokes County, told the News & Record he knew his troubles from what he described as a joke were self-inflicted. Fulp’s post advertised “Bubba Rope” for sale on Facebook Marketplace the day after an FBI investigation determined the noose found at the Talladega Superspeedway garage had been there since at least October and was a coincidence, not a hate crime.

Fulps told the newspaper he’s responsible “for trying to make some jokes and said he is not a racist. Fulp said he’s been getting death threats and received messages threatening his family. He said seven workers quit.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KANSAS STATE TWEET

K-State players announce boycott after student’s Floyd tweet

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State football players say they will boycott all team activities until administrators create a policy that would allow a student to be expelled for “openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions.”

The move that most players announced Saturday on social media follows a tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd that prompted outrage on campus.

Jaden McNeil mocked Floyd’s death in a tweet Thursday, one month after the Black man died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. McNeil is the founder of a conservative group called America First Students and has been criticized for his past comments on the Black Lives Matter movement. University officials have said they are exploring their options for action.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Italy’s women’s ski team reports 3 positives

UNDATED (AP) — The Italian Winter Sports federation says three members of the women’s ski team — two coaches and one athlete — have tested positive for the coronavirus while training.

The federation says that one of the coaches has been hospitalized with a mild fever. The others have no symptoms but are being quarantined. The federation did not name those who tested positive. While other sections of the national team will continue training, the World Cup team will return home.

Italy’s team features reigning overall World Cup champion Federica Brignone (feh-deh-REE’-kah breen-YOH’-nay), whose mother recovered after being hospitalized with the virus, and Olympic downhill gold medalist Sofia Goggia (GOH’-jah).

HORSE RACING-BELMONT-BARN QUARANTINE

Precautionary quarantine at Belmont Park barn is lifted

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials have lifted a precautionary quarantine on a barn at Belmont Park after test results for a horse suspected of having equine herpesvirus Type 1 were negative.

The New York Racing Association said Sunday all horses in Barn 37 were found to not have fever and were asymptomatic. As a result, they can enter races and train among the general population.

The precautionary quarantine had been put in place a day earlier after a 4-year-old colt exhibited fever and neurological symptoms. Freudnme is being monitored by a private veterinarian. The colt last raced at Finger Lakes in upstate New York in June 2019.

EHV-1 can cause an upper respiratory infection in young horses. If a number of horses are housed together, they can become sick and then recover uneventfully. However, equine herpesvirus-1 can also cause a severe neurological disease that affects a horse’s brain and spinal cord, and may result in paralysis and death.

Belmont’s current meet ends July 12. It is racing without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic.

NFL-OBIT-BUGEL

Former Redskins assistant, “Hogs” creator Joe Bugel dies at 80

UNDATED (AP) — Former Washington Redskins assistant coach Joe Bugel (BYOO’-gul) has died.

Bugel was the architect of “The Hogs,” the dominant offensive lines that helped lead the team to three Super Bowls under Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs. He was regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in NFL history.

In addition to his two stints as an assistant with Washington, he was also a head coach of the Phoenix Cardinals and Oakland Raiders and an assistant with the Chargers.

The Redskins announced that Bugel died Sunday at age 80. No cause of death was given.