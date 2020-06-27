Skip to Content
Dodgers’ Andrew Toles jailed in Florida on trespass charge

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 18: Andrew Toles #60 of the Los Angeles Dodgers scores a run in the third inning on a hit by Corey Seager #5 against the Chicago Cubs in game three of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A former Los Angeles Dodgers player is in a Florida jail on a charge of trespassing property.

A sheriff deputy arrested Andrew Toles at the airport in Key West this week. The Miami Herald reported that he was found sleeping behind a Federal Express building at the airport and refused to move.

Jail records show the 28-year-old player appeared to be homeless when arrested Monday. He is scheduled for arraignment on the misdemeanor charge Thursday.

The team says Toles never reported to spring training in 2019. He was the Dodgers’ starting left fielder in the 2016 postseason. He tore a knee ligament in 2017 and spent part of 2018 in the minors before rejoining the Dodgers.

