Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

2 more players withdraw from Travelers

UNDATED (AP) — Two more players on the PGA Tour have withdrawn from the Travelers Championship because of COVID-19.

Denny McCarthy told Golfchannel.com that he withdrew after feeling sick Thursday night and tested positive for the coronavirus Friday. Bud Cauley, who played with McCarthy Thursday, also withdrew before Friday’s second round.

McCarthy became the third PGA Tour player to test positive for the virus since its restart and the second this week, joining Cameron Champ, who withdrew on Tuesday. Nick Watney withdrew just before the second round of last week’s RBC Heritage Championship.

Webb Simpson, Graeme McDowell, Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) and his brother Chase also withdrew from the Travelers after coming into contact with people who had the virus.

In other developments related to the coronavirus pandemic:

— The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association say 16 players tested positive for coronavirus in the first wave of mandatory tests done in preparation for the restart of the season. Those 16 players were part of a pool of 302 tested on Tuesday. Tests are continuing for all 22 teams that will be participating in the restart at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida, next month. The league and the union announced today that they have finalized terms of the deal that will allow the league to restart.

— The Carolina Hurricanes will begin “voluntary small-group training” at PNC Arena on Tuesday. The team says those sessions will be closed to the public and media. Sixteen players, divided into two groups, are expected to participate. Players and staff permitted inside the arena will be tested for COVID-19. The team says the arena has received “extensive cleaning” during the suspended NHL season and there will be “enhanced cleaning and sanitation efforts” going forward.

— NHL MVP candidate Artemi Panarin (ahr-TEH’-mee pah-NAH’-rihn) says he has concerns about the health and safety of players if the season resumes and about finances beyond that. The New York Rangers winger posted a statement on Twitter saying he’s worried about the “long-term prosperity of the NHL.” His major concern is escrow payments made by players in recent years. The league and NHL Players’ Association are negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement along with a potential return to play amid the coronavirus pandemic. Players have made varying degrees of escrow payments in recent seasons since a deal was struck with owners to split hockey-related revenue 50/50.

— The Davis Cup men’s tennis competition has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and will pick up again in 2021. Matches were scheduled for this September and the Davis Cup finals were set for November in Madrid. Now the World Group I and World Group II preliminary matches will be played in various sites in either March or September 2021. The finals will be in Madrid during the week of Nov. 22, 2021. The International Tennis Federation says the 18 nations that already qualified for the 2020 finals will get a spot in 2021. The ITF has also scrapped the women’s Fed Cup finals for this year and says they will be played April 13-18 in Budapest, Hungary.

— Former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic (ee-van-EE’-seh-vihch) says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Croatian great is the coach of Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) and says he tested positive after two negative tests in the last 10 days. Ivanisevic attended the exhibition series hosted by the top-ranked Djokovic in Serbia and Croatia. He says: “I would like to inform everyone who has been in contact with me that I tested positive and ask them to take extra good care of themselves and their loved ones.” Ivanisevic won his only Grand Slam title at the All England Club in 2001.

— Red Star Belgrade CEO Zvezdan Terzic said Friday he has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after the Serbian soccer champion played matches in front of thousands of fans despite the pandemic. Five Red Star players earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19 in the wake of their title triumph and a semifinal league cup match against rival Partizan. Serbia, along with the rest of the Balkans, is currently experiencing a peak in confirmed coronavirus cases. Serbian health officials lifted most lockdown measures in May, allowing large gatherings where social distancing or wearing masks are not obligatory.

— Panamanian boxer Roberto Durán has tested positive for the coronavirus but a son says the retired fighter has had only mild symptoms so far. Robin Durán said on Instagram that his 69-year-old father was tested after going to a private hospital with cold-like symptoms. Durán had the nickname “Hands of Stone” as a boxer from 1968 to 2001 and held world championship belts in four different weight classes during his career. He is remembered for his resounding victory over American boxing idol Sugar Ray Leonard in Montreal in 1980.

— Diamond League track meets in France and the United States have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers say the Sept. 6 event in Paris and the Prefontaine meet on Oct. 4 in Eugene, Oregon, cannot be held because of the current restrictions on mass gatherings and international travel. A meet in Gateshead, England, has been postponed from Aug. 16 to a possible date in mid-September. The next possible Diamond League meet is scheduled for Aug. 14 in Monaco.

— Virginia says its football players can begin returning to campus on July 5 if they participate in a voluntary workout period under protocols set by the school’s health system. The school says all student-athletes and staff will receive COVID-19 specific education through a variety of print and video media, utilizing CDC and NCAA resources. The UVA Health System will administer and coordinate testing of student-athletes and staff. The voluntary workouts will go from July 5-14, followed by required activity for up to eight hours a week from July 15-25. The program will then transition into a two-week period of required activities for 20 hours a week. The Cavaliers are scheduled to open the season against Georgia on Sept. 7 in Atlanta.

— Tennessee’s athletic budget for 2020-21 assumes the Volunteers will have fans in the stands for football season but still includes a $10.1 million cut in overall revenues. University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd says reducing the number of fans further because of the coronavirus pandemic would have a “significant impact” on the budget. But Boyd said Friday that Tennessee is financially prepared to handle any problems. Tennessee projects a drop of 19.4% with $29.8 million in revenue from athletic ticket sales. The Volunteers won their final six games last season under coach Jeremy Pruitt. They are scheduled to host Florida and Alabama, which are traditionally big draws for fans.

— The baseball Hall of Fame museum has reopened after being shut since March 15. The Cooperstown, New York, hall welcomed visitors on Friday. Face masks are required from all staff and guests. The shrine is selling tickets that permit visitors to reserve a specific date and time to enter, reducing congestion in the front lobby and throughout the museum. Some of the Hall’s bigger gathering spots will remain closed. The popular plaque gallery is open. The Hall announced earlier that this year’s Hall of Fame induction ceremonies had been canceled because of the virus outbreak. Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker will be enshrined next year, on July 25, 2021.

PGA-TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Positive COVID test leads to more withdrawals from Travelers

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Will Gordon shot an 8-under 62 Friday to move into the early lead at the Travelers Championship, where two more golfers withdrew due to the coronavirus.

Gordon, a 23-year-old Vanderbilt graduate playing his fourth PGA Tour event on a sponsor’s exemption, is 12-under 128 after 36 holes. He was two shots up on Mackenzie Hughes, who shot a first-round 60 and was playing Friday afternoon.

Gordon shot a 30 on his first nine holes, making six birdies and a single bogey on the back nine at TPC River Highlands. He had nine birdies during his round and just missed a few others, including on the fourth hole where his 35-foot birdie putt came to rest on the edge of the cup.

NBA-PISTONS-PATTON

Pistons sign oft-injured center Justin Patton

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons signed center Justin Patton on Friday, hoping the 2017 first-round pick can stay healthy to help the franchise’s turnaround.

Patton had surgery for a broken foot in 2018 for the second straight year.

The 6-foot-11 player was selected No. 16 overall three years ago by the Chicago Bulls, who traded him on draft night to Minnesota as part of the Jimmy Butler trade.

Patton averaged less than two points a game, appearing in nine games over three seasons for the Timberwolves, Philadelphia and Oklahoma City.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-CIVIL WAR

Oregon, Oregon State drop ‘Civil War’ name for rivalry

UNDATED (AP) — Oregon and Oregon State have agreed to drop the name “Civil War” for their rivalry games.

The move Friday was made after discussions between officials at both schools and current and former student-athletes. The change also comes amid ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Oregon State President Ed Ray said the Civil War name “represents a connection to a war fought to perpetuate slavery.”

Oregon athletic director Rob Mullins said former Oregon quarterback Dennis Dixon raised the issue of the name.

The football series between Oregon and Oregon State has been played 123 times and is the fifth-most contested rivalry in the country. This season’s game is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 28 in Corvallis.

The men’s basketball series between the two teams has been contested 354 times.

TIZ THE LAW-STUD DEAL

Belmont winner Tiz the Law lands future stallion deal

VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) — Belmont winner Tiz the Law will stand at Coolmoore America’s Ashford Stud in Kentucky when his racing career is over.

The 3-year-old colt will continue to be owned by Sackatoga Stable while he races. Tiz the Law has won five of six career starts, including last week’s Belmont Stakes that opened the reconfigured Triple Crown series. His next scheduled start is the Travers at Saratoga on Aug. 8.

Tiz the Law will eventually join Triple Crown winners American Pharoah and Justify at Ashford Stud.