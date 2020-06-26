Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Carolina Hurricanes to start small-group training

UNDATED (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes will begin “voluntary small-group training” at PNC Arena on Tuesday. The team said Friday those sessions will be closed to the public and media. Sixteen players, divided into two groups, are expected to participate.

Players and staff permitted inside the arena will be tested for COVID-19. Team personnel will follow safety guidelines outlined in the second phase of the NHL’s return plan, as well as those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services.

The team says the arena has received “extensive cleaning” during the suspended NHL season and there will be “enhanced cleaning and sanitation efforts” going forward.

Eleven NHL players have tested positive for the virus during the first two weeks of voluntary workouts. Training camps are set to open July 10.

In other developments related to the coronavirus pandemic:

— NHL MVP candidate Artemi Panarin (ahr-TEH’-mee pah-NAH’-rihn) says he has concerns about the health and safety of players if the season resumes and about finances beyond that. The New York Rangers winger posted a statement on Twitter saying he’s worried about the “long-term prosperity of the NHL.” His major concern is escrow payments made by players in recent years. The league and NHL Players’ Association are negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement along with a potential return to play amid the coronavirus pandemic. Players have made varying degrees of escrow payments in recent seasons since a deal was struck with owners to split hockey-related revenue 50/50.

— The Davis Cup men’s tennis competition has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and will pick up again in 2021. Matches were scheduled for this September and the Davis Cup finals were set for November in Madrid. Now the World Group I and World Group II preliminary matches will be played in various sites in either March or September 2021. The finals will be in Madrid during the week of Nov. 22, 2021. The International Tennis Federation says the 18 nations that already qualified for the 2020 finals will get a spot in 2021. The ITF has also scrapped the women’s Fed Cup finals for this year and says they will be played April 13-18 in Budapest, Hungary.

— Former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic (ee-van-EE’-seh-vihch) says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Croatian great is the coach of Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) and says he tested positive after two negative tests in the last 10 days. Ivanisevic attended the exhibition series hosted by the top-ranked Djokovic in Serbia and Croatia. He says: “I would like to inform everyone who has been in contact with me that I tested positive and ask them to take extra good care of themselves and their loved ones.” Ivanisevic won his only Grand Slam title at the All England Club in 2001.

— Red Star Belgrade CEO Zvezdan Terzic said Friday he has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after the Serbian soccer champion played matches in front of thousands of fans despite the pandemic. Five Red Star players earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19 in the wake of their title triumph and a semifinal league cup match against rival Partizan. Serbia, along with the rest of the Balkans, is currently experiencing a peak in confirmed coronavirus cases. Serbian health officials lifted most lockdown measures in May, allowing large gatherings where social distancing or wearing masks are not obligatory.

— Panamanian boxer Roberto Durán has tested positive for the coronavirus but a son says the retired fighter has had only mild symptoms so far. Robin Durán said on Instagram that his 69-year-old father was tested after going to a private hospital with cold-like symptoms. Durán had the nickname “Hands of Stone” as a boxer from 1968 to 2001 and held world championship belts in four different weight classes during his career. He is remembered for his resounding victory over American boxing idol Sugar Ray Leonard in Montreal in 1980.

— Diamond League track meets in France and the United States have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers say the Sept. 6 event in Paris and the Prefontaine meet on Oct. 4 in Eugene, Oregon, cannot be held because of the current restrictions on mass gatherings and international travel. A meet in Gateshead, England, has been postponed from Aug. 16 to a possible date in mid-September. The next possible Diamond League meet is scheduled for Aug. 14 in Monaco.