Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

AP source: Rockies star Blackmon tests positive for virus

UNDATED (AP) — All-Star outfielder Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies has become the first Major League Baseball player known to have tested positive for the coronavirus. A person familiar with Blackmon’s situation confirmed the test result to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement.

The Denver Post first reported Blackmon’s condition, saying Tuesday that three Rockies players had tested positive. The Post reported Blackmon tested positive last week after workouts at Coors Field in Denver. The newspaper said the Rockies then closed the ballpark, following MLB protocol.

The Philadelphia Phillies have said seven players have tested positive for the virus without identifying any of them. Several other teams have said they also have players who have tested positive.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred imposed a 60-game season Tuesday night after failed financial negotiations between owners and players. The season that’s been delayed by the pandemic will begin either July 23 or 24.

In other developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic:

— The New York City Marathon scheduled for Nov. 1 has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the world’s largest marathon Wednesday after coordinating with the mayor’s office and deciding the race posed too many health and safety concerns for runners, volunteers, spectators and others. Last year’s marathon included a world record 53,640 finishers. Entrants for the 2020 race will be offered a full refund of their entry fee or a guaranteed entry to either the 2021, 2022 or 2023 marathon. The 2021 New York City Marathon is scheduled for Nov. 7.

— A person with knowledge of the situation says All-Star forward Nikola Jokic (NEE’-koh-lah YOH’-kich) of the Denver Nuggets has tested positive for the coronavirus and is quarantining in his native Serbia. Jokic is expected to be back in Denver long before the team leaves for the Disney complex for the restart of the NBA season next month.

— The parents of Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) are defending their son and blaming another tennis player for spreading the coronavirus at a series of exhibition matches hosted by the top-ranked player. Djokovic and his wife tested positive for the virus yesterday. The 17-time Grand Slam champion then apologized online for bringing together a group of professional players from various countries to play matches in Serbia and Croatia. Thousands of spectators attended the matches and no social distancing was observed. Djokovic’s outspoken father blamed the cancellation of the Adria Tour on Grigor Dimitrov (GREE’-gohr DIH’-mih-trahv). The Bulgarian has also tested positive for the virus but there is no evidence to suggest he spread it to others.

— The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says Santa Anita had 17 people test positive for the coronavirus during its recently completed meet. The Arcadia, California, racetrack was on Monday’s list of nonresidential settings with five or more confirmed cases of the disease. The track’s meet ended Sunday. The list also included SoFi Stadium, the under-construction NFL stadium in Inglewood. It had 16 confirmed positive tests and two that involved non-confirmed symptomatic staff. The stadium, which will host the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams, is scheduled to open Aug. 14.

EX-QUARTERBACK-THEFT CHARGES

Filing: Victims deserve ex-quarterback’s concussion funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Multiple individuals defrauded in a scheme perpetrated by an ex-Ohio State and NFL quarterback and his accomplice should receive money from the former player’s share of a national concussion settlement, an Ohio prosecutor is arguing.

At issue is the case of former star player Art Schlichter (SHLEES’-tuhr), now serving a nearly 11-year sentence on federal fraud charges. Prosecutors say Schlichter promised college and NFL game tickets, including to the Super Bowl, but never delivered despite receiving thousands of dollars in payments.

One of Schlichter’s victims was retiree Anita Barney, the widow of a former Wendy’s CEO, who lost nearly her entire life savings to Schlichter. Yet Barney also defrauded multiple friends and acquaintances under Schlichter’s direction and ultimately pleaded guilty to two felony theft counts for her involvement in the scheme, narrowly avoiding prison time. She was ordered to pay $427,000 to 19 victims.

Schlichter has received nearly $700,000 from a national settlement with the NFL over concussions suffered by players, according to a federal court filing last week by Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

Of that, Barney is entitled to about $177,000 as one of Schlichter’s victims, the filing said. However, O’Brien says that money should go to Barney’s 19 victims.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP-BIDDING

Landmarks to highlight Australia-New Zealand World Cup bid

SYDNEY (AP) — The Sydney Opera House and Auckland’s Sky Tower will be lit up simultaneously to highlight the joint bid from Australia and New Zealand in the final hours before FIFA decides on the venue for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The lights will go on in advance of a decision from the 37-member FIFA Council on Thursday in Europe, expected about 2 a.m. local time Friday on Australia’s east coast and 4 a.m. in New Zealand.

The co-confederation bid is favored to win in a two-way contest with Colombia following the late withdrawal of a bid from Japan.

Australia spent millions of dollars on its unsuccessful bid for the men’s 2022 World Cup in a deflating result for local soccer fans and officials.

The tournament is due to be staged from July 10-Aug. 20, 2023 and will see the field expanded from 24 to 32 teams.