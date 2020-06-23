Sports

TENNIS-DJOKOVIC-VIRUS

Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking part in a tennis exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia.

The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife also tested positive. Djokovic says “the moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive.”

Djokovic has been criticized for organizing the tournament and bringing in players from other countries amid the coronavirus pandemic. There were no social distancing measures observed at the matches in either country.

Djokovic found himself defending the lax arrangements of the exhibitions, which were meant to raise money to help those affected by the pandemic. The stands were packed and players casually interacted with fans and each other off the court. Djokovic and other players were seen hugging each other and partying in night clubs and restaurants.

In other virus-related sports developments:

— This year’s karate world championships have been postponed for one year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The World Karate Federation says the championships will now take place from Nov. 16-21, 2021, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Karate was set to make its debut at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo but that event has also been postponed by a year. The karate worlds are held every two years.

— Four players on French soccer team Toulouse have tested positive for the coronavirus. The club says the testing was conducted Monday to ensure the safety of players and staff ahead of the resumption of training.

NFL-LIONS-FORD

Ford stepping down as Lions owner, daughter taking over

DETROIT (AP) — Martha Firestone Ford is stepping down as principal owner of the Detroit Lions. The Lions announced that Ford’s daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, is taking over as the team’s principal owner and chairman.

The 94-year-old Ford says it’s been a great honor for her family to be associated with the Lions and the NFL, and that Hamp will provide superb leadership.

Ford had been in charge of the Lions since 2014, when her husband, William Clay Ford, died. The 68-year-old Hamp has been one of the team’s vice chairmen during her mother’s ownership.

ZANARDI INJURED

Zanardi to remain in coma until at least next week

SIENA, Italy (AP) — Alex Zanardi will remain in a medically induced coma until at least next week. The Italian auto racing champion-turned-Paralympic gold medalist remains in “stable condition” following a fourth night in intensive care at Santa Maria alle Scotte Hospital in Siena, Italy.

The hospital says in a medical bulletin that “eventual reductions” of the coma will be “taken into consideration starting next week.”

Zanardi has been on a ventilator since he crashed his handbike into a truck near the Tuscan town of Pienza on Friday during a relay event.