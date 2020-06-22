Sports

NASCAR-TALLADEGA-NOOSE

Bubba Wallace says racial incident won’t break him

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace says a noose found in his garage stall at Talladega in Alabama “will not break me.” Wallace says, “I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.”

Wallace is the only Black driver in the elite Cup Series, and just two weeks ago he successfully pushed the stock car series to ban the Confederate flag at its venues. NASCAR has launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, the series races at Talladega today after a one-day rain delay.

ZANARDI INJURED

Zanardi stable but not ready to be brought out of coma

SIENA, Italy (AP) — Doctors say Alex Zanardi remains in stable condition after a crash on his handbike and for now will stay in a medically induced coma.

A hospital in Siena says the Italian auto racing champion-turned-Paralympic gold medalist spent a third night in intensive care without change and that his neurological condition remains grave.

The hospital’s medical director says “we need to have patience.”

Zanardi has been in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator since he crashed his handbike into a truck near the Tuscan town of Pienza on Friday during a relay race.

DJOKOVIC EVENT-VIRUS CASES

2 virus cases following Djokovic’s charity event

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Two tennis players have now tested positive for the coronavirus after participating in Novak Djokovic’s charity tennis exhibition in Croatia.

Borna Coric, ranked 33rd in the world, tweeted that he feels well and has no symptoms, but is urging anyone who has had close contact with him to be tested for COVID-19. Three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov also has said that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Djokovic will now be tested as well. His media team says he has no symptoms but “he needs to do the test and then we will see what’s going on.”

F1-DIVERSITY

F1 announces new initiative to tackle racism and inequality

PARIS (AP) — Formula One has announced an initiative aimed at tackling racism and encouraging more diversity within the series.

F1 says “We Race As One” will also address issues surrounding inequality, sustainability and the coronavirus pandemic.

F1 intends to send a strong message about equality when the season begins on July 3 at the Austrian Grand Prix as the first of eight scheduled European races through September.

F1 says “we want our restart to show that as a sporting community we stand united against racism and we will do more to address inequality and diversity.”

Women’s WCup-Japan

Japan out of 2023 Women’s WCup; Australia-NZ bid favored

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has pulled out of bidding to host soccer’s 2023 Women’s World Cup.

That leaves the top-rated joint bid by Australia and New Zealand a clear favorite in the FIFA vote on Thursday. That bid received the highest evaluation from FIFA with Japan rated second and Colombia third.

Japan and Australia are both members of the governing body of Asian soccer.

Asian soccer president Sheikh Salman of Bahrain praises Japan’s decision as “another impressive show of Asian football unity.”