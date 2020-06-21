Sports

NASCAR-TALLADEGA

NASCAR has new rules, new feuds and more fans at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — NASCAR’s return to racing shifts to Talladega Superspeedway, with new rules in place after Ryan Newman’s frightful crash in the season-opening Daytona 500.

The Alabama track will admit up to 5,000 fans Sunday — with at least two NASCAR teams facing a coronavirus scare — while NASCAR will be on the lookout for the newly banned Confederate flag.

This race will be the ninth for the elite Cup Series since the May 17 resumption, and restrictions are gradually being lifted.

The 5,000 fans in the grandstands are arriving just 48 hours after Stewart-Haas Racing confirmed two unidentified employees tested posted for COVID-19. Team Penske said Saturday it had one employee test positive. The employees are quarantined and are not part of the limited crew members permitted to go to the track under virus rules.

NASCAR has refused to divulge any information on positive coronavirus tests or if personnel have been denied entrance at events after going through the mandatory health screenings at the track. Talladega is a warm-up for expanded admission next month. NASCAR said this week as many as 30,000 people can attend the All-Star race in Tennessee, and Texas Motor Speedway plans to allow fans at its event.

Changes made to the cars for Talladega as a result of Newman’s crash include the elimination of aero ducts at superspeedway tracks, a reduction in size of throttle body and now slip tape must be applied along the entire length of the lower rearward facing surfaces of the rear bumper cover. The changes are for superspeedways only, but teams have zero practical knowledge of their effect.

F1-HAMILTON-DIVERSITY

F1 star Hamilton to set up commission to increase diversity

LONDON (AP) — Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton plans to set up a commission to increase diversity in motorsport.

The Mercedes driver said the aim of the Hamilton Commission would be to make the sport “become as diverse as the complex and multicultural world we live in.”

Writing in British newspaper The Sunday Times, Hamilton said it would be a research partnership dedicated to exploring how motorsport can be used as a vehicle to “engage more young people from Black backgrounds with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects and, ultimately, employ them on our teams or in other engineering sectors.”

Hamilton, who is the only Black world champion in F1, has spoken widely about racism after saying he was left feeling “so much anger, sadness and disbelief” following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

He wrote in the paper that the “institutional barriers that have kept F1 highly exclusive persist,” adding that the thousands of people employed in motorsport need to be more representative of society.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Dynamo Moscow reports coronavirus cases, game postponed

UNDATED (AP) — Dynamo Moscow said Sunday that three of its players had tested positive for the coronavirus as its game on the Russian soccer league’s restart weekend was postponed.

Sunday’s game was the second to be disrupted by the coronavirus since the Russian league restarted Friday after a three-month pause. League and federation officials said this development did not justify stopping the season.

Dynamo said the team and staff were confined to its training base after the positive tests. All other players tested negative in samples taken Saturday, the club added.

Dynamo was due to play at third-place FC Krasnodar on Sunday but Krasnodar agreed to a postponement.

In other sports affected by the coronavirus pandemic:

— Newcastle beat 10-man Sheffield United 3-0 in the Premier League to virtually guarantee its top-flight status for another year and make the club an even more attractive option for its controversial potential buyers. Newcastle capitalized on the 50th-minute sending-off of Sheffield United center back John Egan for a second yellow card to score through Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Ritchie and Joelinton. The win at an empty St. James’ Park lifted Newcastle to 38 points and 11 clear of the relegation zone. The future of Newcastle has been one of the big talking points during soccer’s three-month shutdown. League officials are deciding whether to approve a takeover of the northeast club by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund.

— Two-time major champion So Yeon Ryu is a winner in her first tournament in four months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ryu finished with nine straight pars for an even-par 72 and a one-shot victory in the Korea Women’s Open. She outlasted Hyo Joo Kim, who also made all pars on the back nine. Ryu won just over $200,000 for her first worldwide victory in nearly two years and offered all of it to COVID-19 relief efforts. Several Korean players on the LPGA Tour have returned to their home circuit. The LPGA is not set to resume until July 31.