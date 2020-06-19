Sports

AMERICA PROTESTS-SPORTS

Twins remove ex-owner Griffith statue over racist remarks

UNDATED (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have removed a statue of former owner Calvin Griffith at Target Field, citing racist remarks he made in 1978.

Griffith’s statue was one of several installed when the team opened its ballpark in 2010. Griffith moved the Washington Senators to Minnesota for the 1961 season, and the team was renamed the Twins. During a 1978 speech to a Waseca Lions club, Griffith said he decided to do make the move “when I found out you only had 15,000 blacks here.” The team says it “cannot remain silent and continue ignoring the racist comments he made in Waseca.”

Spokesman Dustin Morse said the removal was an internal decision, but the team had “certainly heard from outside fans and the community over the years” about Griffith’s remarks.

Griffith sold the Twins to banker Carl Pohlad in 1984.

In other developments related to the national protests against racial injustice:

— A group of black Major League Soccer players has formed a coalition to address systematic racism in their communities and bring about change within the league. The coalition is the result of an Instagram group that began after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, which spawned a wave of nationwide protests against racism and policy brutality. Started by Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow, the group grew to some 70 MLS players, who decided to act and the Black Players Coalition of MLS was born.

— The Southeastern Conference is considering barring league championship events in Mississippi until the state changes its Confederate-based flag. Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement that “It is past time for change to be made to the flag of the State of Mississippi.” The NCAA has already said it would not schedule postseason events in Mississippi because of the flag that features the Confederate Battle Flag in the upper left corner.

— The University of Florida is ending its “gator bait” cheer at football games and other sports events because of its racial connotations. The school’s president said in a letter to the university’s faculty, students and staff that the cheer has a “horrific historic racist imagery” involving African American people, especially children, being used as bait for alligators. The university’s sports teams in the Southeastern Conference are nicknamed the Gators. In the past, the school’s band would strike up a “gator bait” tune and fans would respond with their arms doing a chomping motion while shouting the slogan.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

MLB rejects players’ proposal for 70-game season

UNDATED (AP) — Baseball players and Major League Baseball are still at odds over plans to start the season.

The players responded Thursday to the latest MLB plan by proposing a 70-game regular-season schedule. That idea was immediately rejected by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, leaving the two sides 10 games and about $275 million apart. In Manfred’s words, “This needs to be over.”

Both sides have envisioned spring training resuming June 26 — one week from Friday. That means pitchers and catchers would have to travel Monday for the start of medical intake testing the following day.

In other news related to the COVID-19 pandemic:

— Japanese baseball has managed to do what American baseball has not: play ball. The world’s second-most famous league has opened a season that will be shortened from its regular 143 games to 120. That’s twice as many MLB figures to play. The regular season is to end on Nov. 7 and be followed by post-season play. The start of the season was delayed for three months by the coronavirus pandemic. All 12 teams were scheduled to begin play in stadiums without fans. Two games were in open-air stadiums in Tokyo and Yokohama. The other four were in domed facilities in Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka and Saitama prefecture.

— The University of Texas says 13 football players have tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed positive, and contact tracing has 10 more in isolation. Texas started bringing football players back to campus for workouts on June 8. The school has also identified four other players who tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Elsewhere, Kansas State officials reported Wednesday night that eight Wildcats athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 130 tested.

— Michigan State’s athletic department says it conducted COVID-19 testing on 124 athletes, and one tested positive and will be isolated for 10 to 14 days. Michigan also disclosed results from its testing. A physician with the athletic department says the school has had two positive tests on athletes, out of 221 tests. Both schools said no athletic department staff members tested positive.

— The Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx are cutting pay and staff because of the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both teams are owned by Glen Taylor. The organization said it has temporarily reduced salaries for employees earning $70,000 or more annually and laid off an unspecified amount of its full-time workforce. The virus outbreak prompted the NBA to halt play on March 11. The WNBA has yet to begin the 2020 season.

NFL NETWORK-DISH

NFL Network, RedZone goes dark on DISH Network, Sling TV

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NFL Network and NFL RedZone went dark on DISH Network and Sling TV Thursday night as both sides try to reach a new distribution agreement.

The league said in a release that “while NFL Media remains committed to negotiating an agreement and has offered terms consistent with those in place with other distributors, DISH has not agreed.”

DISH said on its website that “the NFL has chosen to remove their channels during these unprecedented times” and that they hope to reach an agreement before the season starts. The NFL is still deep into the offseason with preseason games not scheduled to begin for another two months.

The lack of an agreement impacts 11.32 million subscribers. DISH has 9.01 million and Sling TV accounts for another 2.31 million.