Baseball commissioner describes framework for season

UNDATED (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and union head Tony Clark have reached what Major League Baseball sees as a framework to start the season on July 19 or July 20. But the union didn’t immediately embrace it as a deal.

Each team would play 60 games over 10 weeks starting July 20, though a Sunday opener on July 19 could be added. The framework would result in players receiving about 37% of their salaries and would come to roughly $1.48 billion from salaries originally totaling $4 billion.

Baseball’s postseason would expand from 10 teams to 16 this year, and the two wild-card games would transform into eight best-of-three series. That would create a minimum of 14 new playoff games whose broadcast rights could be sold, and MLB would have the option of 14 or 16 postseason teams in 2021. MLB would guarantee a $25 million postseason players’ pool, creating postseason shares for players in the event no tickets are sold.

The designated hitter would expand to all games for the first time, also involving games between National League teams, for 2020 and 2021.

The luxury tax would be suspended for 2020, saving money for the Yankees, Astros, Dodgers and Cubs.

Both sides would contribute jointly to initiatives for social justice.

In other news related to the COVID-19 pandemic:

— The Atlantic Coast Conference is moving its football media days online. That makes it the last of the 10 Football Bowl Subdivision leagues to announce it is going virtual because of concerns about COVID-19. The ACC Football Kickoff was originally scheduled to be held at The Westin in Charlotte, North Carolina. It has been rescheduled for July 21-23 with coverage on the ACC Network. Commissioner John Swofford, each of the conference’s 14 head coaches and selected players will be featured.

— The Italian soccer league is set to resume more than 100 days after it was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic. Italy was one of the hardest hit countries by the virus. Nearly 35,000 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19. It was also the first country in Europe to shut down its soccer league on March 9. The first two matches will be played Saturday, with two more to follow on Sunday.

— Club rugby in Europe is set to resume on Aug. 22 after a five-month suspension because of the coronavirus outbreak with matches in the PRO14 league that contains teams Wales, Scotland, Ireland, Italy and South Africa. A truncated regular season will be concluded by two rounds of matches where teams from the same nation play each other home and away to avoid cross-border travel. Semifinal matches will take place on Sept. 5 and the final on Sept. 12. PRO14 tournament director David Jordan says “we are very fortunate to be in a position where everyone involved is confident that we can conclude the season on the field of play.”