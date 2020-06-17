Sports

TRACK-COLEMAN SUSPENDED

World’s fastest man suspended for missing doping tests

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — The fastest man in the world has been sidelined for a string of missed doping tests.

Christian Coleman, an American sprinter who won the 100-meter title at last year’s world championships and had been the early favorite for the Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games, was temporarily banned from competition by the Athletics Integrity Unit on Wednesday.

The AIU updated its list of athletes on provisional suspension to include Coleman hours after he revealed details of the case. The suspension will last until a final decision is reached at a hearing conducted under World Athletics Anti-Doping rules or the Integrity Code of Conduct.

Coleman had a previous whereabouts charge dropped last year ahead of the world championships. But his current charge could lead to a two-year ban, ruling him out of next year’s postponed Olympics.

Coleman wrote on Twitter that drug testers were unable to find him Dec. 9 when he was at a mall shopping for Christmas presents. That was his third infraction in a 12-month period.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

23-time major champ Serena Williams says she’ll play US Open

UNDATED (AP) — Serena Williams is planning to play in the 2020 U.S. Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion said in a video shown during the U.S. Tennis Association’s tournament presentation Wednesday that she “cannot wait to return” to New York for the major championship she has won six times.

The 38-year-old American was the runner-up in Flushing Meadows each of the past two years.

The U.S. Open will be held without spectators from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. It’s normally the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of each season, but it will be the second major of 2020, following the Australian Open, which concluded in early February.

The French Open was postponed from May because of the coronavirus pandemic and currently is scheduled to start a week after the U.S. Open ends. Wimbledon was canceled altogether for the first time since World War II in 1945.

In other developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic:

— Post positions will be drawn Wednesday for the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes. Tiz the Law, Farmington Road and Tap it to Win among the top contenders for Saturday’s shortened race. This year the Belmont is being run at 1 1/8 miles instead of a mile and a half and the traditional third jewel of the Triple Crown is leading off the series for the first time.

— English soccer’s first suspension since World War II is coming to an end with two matches Wednesday that will bring the country’s favorite sport back to a nation that has struggled to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League was suspended on March 13 as the virus began to rapidly spread from Italy and Spain to the rest of Europe. Britain has seen more than 40,000 deaths attributed to the virus. The first Premier League match in more than three months will be between Birmingham club Aston Villa and Sheffield United. That will be followed by second-place Manchester City taking on London club Arsenal.

— Spain is next to start playing professional basketball amid the coronavirus pandemic using a “bubble” format similar to the one planned by the NBA. Spain’s main league is resuming Wednesday with 12 teams playing in a single venue in the eastern city of Valencia. There will be 33 matches played without fans in a two-week span. Germany resumed its league two weeks ago using a similar enclosed format in Munich. The NBA is set to follow suit in late July with 22 teams playing at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida.

— The rate of positive coronavirus tests in the Orlando, Florida, area has been soaring in recent days. The NBA hopes that doesn’t matter. After spending weeks putting together an elaborate series of health and safety protocols, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association believe they have done what is necessary to keep the 22 teams and others who will be part of the season restart at the Disney campus near Orlando next month safe and healthy.

— NHL players won’t be expected to wear full face shields if games resume this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic. Equipment changes have not been a focus of return to play negotiations between league and NHL Players’ Association. The sides have focused on testing and other off-ice safety precautions. Because players are expected to be tested daily, there isn’t expected to be additional on-ice equipment required for practices and games. Hockey equipment manufacturer Bauer hopes to provide those around players with some additional off-ice protection and will unveil a medical-grade face shield that coaches, personnel and others could wear. That gear has garnered interest from the NHL and some clubs, particularly those vying to host games.