Update on the latest in sports:

Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Ohio governor questions holding August Hall of Fame weekend

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says it’s “highly unlikely” that crowds of 20,000 or so would be allowed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame game and induction ceremony in August.

DeWine says, “If the question was could that event occur today, the answer would be no. It would be extremely dangerous.”

The hall is still evaluating its options and said no decisions have been made about the Aug. 6 game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium between Dallas and Pittsburgh, nor for the enshrinements two nights later.

The hall reopened to a limited number of fans last week.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

Nuggets coach says he had COVID-19

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone says an antibody test revealed he had COVID-19.

Malone says in an interview with CBS4 in Denver he wasn’t feeling well shortly after the season was suspended March 11. He reached out to the team’s medical staff to be tested but no tests were available at the time. Malone says he had an antibody test around Memorial Day weekend.

Malone says the team doctor called up and told him he’d tested positive.

Malone adds that he likes to say, “I got coronavirus and I kicked its butt.”

His squad was in third place in the Western Conference when the season was halted. The league is working on completing the health and safety protocols for a restart at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida.

Malone says, “I hope that going down to Orlando will be in a safe environment and we can limit the amount of people that actually get it.”

In other NBA news:

— LaMelo Ball’s bid to be a club owner in Australia hasn’t worked out. The American is expected to go early in the upcoming NBA draft. The Australian basketball league has announced that a license for the Hawks of the Australian league will go to a consortium led by ex-Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo. Ball’s business manager, Jermaine Jackson, told ESPN in April that the ownership of the financially struggling Hawks was a “done deal.” But the league later said it was exploring all options. Ball played 12 games for the Hawks last year before his season ended because of a bone bruise on his left foot.

— Bam Adebayo thinks injuries could be more prevalent than usual when the NBA gets back on the floor next month, given the demands that will be on players’ bodies after a long layoff. Miami’s All-Star center is also thinking about the financial risks. Adebayo confirmed Tuesday that he is among five players — a group who could soon graduate from rookie contracts to extensions worth in excess of $100 million — seeking assurances from the NBA about if they’ll be protected in the case of catastrophic injury when the season resumes at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida.

— Here’s some of what awaits NBA players going to Disney next month: game rooms, golf course access, cabanas with misters to combat the heat, fishing areas, bowling, backstage tours and salon services. It only sounds like vacation. The NBA described very specific plans to players and teams for the restart on Tuesday, doing so in a memo and handbook both obtained by The Associated Press. With safety being of the foremost importance during the coronavirus pandemic, players were told they will be tested regularly and must adhere to strict physical distancing and mask-wearing policies.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NHL

Trudeau says he’s open to ‘hub city’ idea

OTTAWA (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is “open” to the NHL operating a playoff “hub city” in Canada as long as it is allowed by local health authorities.

If the NHL returns to play amid the coronavirus pandemic this summer, it would start with the playoffs and with 24 teams, preferably split between two hub cities.

The league has narrowed down its potential sites to 10 cities, including Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver in Canada. The NHL has said it will not choose a Canadian city if players are subject to the 14-day quarantine currently in effect at the border.

NHL-SABRES-BOTTERILL

Sabres fire GM Botterill

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have fired general manager Jason Botterill in a dramatic change-of-course three weeks after co-owner Kim Pegula said his job was secure.

The Sabres promoted senior vice president of business administration Kevyn Adams as Botterill’s successor.

Botterill’s dismissal represents a major reversal for the Pegulas, coming three weeks after Kim Pegula told The Associated Press: “He’s our GM. Our plan is to continue with him.”

Botterill was fired three seasons into his tenure and after the Sabres failed to show any signs of improvement in extending what’s now a nine-year playoff drought.

With a 30-31-8 record, Buffalo finished 13th in the Eastern Conference standings and one spot short of qualifying for the NHL’s expanded 24-team playoff.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MLB-YANKEES

Yankees president urges resumption of talks

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees President Randy Levine has called on the players’ association to resume negotiations with Major League Baseball to start the pandemic-delayed season.

Levine said the money difference between the feuding sides was not the primary obstacle but rather issues such as health and safety protocols and determining how to deal with a second wave of the new coronavirus.

MLB has made three proposals, the last for a 72-game season starting July 14 that would guarantee about $1.23 billion. The union made offered two plans, the last for an 89-game schedule starting July 10 and salaries of $2.25 billion.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNIS-US OPEN

‘Watch it on TV’: Gov. Cuomo OKs no-fan US Open tennis in NY

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has given the go-ahead for the U.S. Open tennis tournament to be held in his state starting in late August — but without spectators — as part of the reopening from shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that the U.S. Tennis Association’s proposal to hold its marquee event has been accepted — including a “bubble” setup with designated hotels, limited player entourages and a facility closed to the hundreds of thousands of people who usually attend the U.S. Open — the key question becomes: Who actually will end up competing on the blue hard courts in Flushing Meadows from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13?

Some of the sport’s top names, including defending U.S. Open men’s champion Rafael Nadal along with No. 1-ranked players Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty, have expressed reservations about heading somewhere that was a hot spot for the COVID-19 outbreak.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NASCAR

Dale Jarrett announces coronavirus diagnosis during TV show

UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett says he has tested positive for coronavirus and now is in quarantine.

The three-time Daytona 500 winner and 1999 Cup champion made the announcement during NBCSN’s Hall of Fame announcement show on Tuesday.

The 63-year-old Jarrett told viewers that was why he didn’t return to the television studio with the rest of the crew. He says the only symptom he has is a slight cough that he’s has gotten better each day since his test last week.

NASCAR HALL OF FAME

Earnhardt Jr. headlines NASCAR’s 2021 Hall of Fame class

UNDATED (AP) — Longtime fan favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join his late father in NASCAR’s Hall of Fame next year, the feature attraction in the class of 2021.

Junior won 26 races during his Cup career, including two Daytona 500s and the 2001 Pepsi 400 — four months after his father’s death at the same track in February.

The late Mike Stefanik also was elected along with Red Farmer from the pioneer ballot. Ralph Seagraves was chosen as the Landmark Award winner for outstanding contributions to the sport.

AMERICA PROTESTS

Oklahoma St. coach Gundy apologizes for wearing OAN T-shirt

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — One day after Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard lashed out at coach Mike Gundy on social media for wearing a T-shirt promoting a far-right news channel, Gundy apologized.

Hubbard, who is black, suggested Monday he may boycott the program after Gundy was photographed wearing a T-shirt promoting the One America News Network, a cable channel and website that has been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement and praised by President Donald Trump.

On Monday evening, Hubbard and Gundy appeared in a video together, with Gundy saying he would make changes.

Gundy, who is white, took it a step further on Tuesday, saying “Black lives matter to me. Our players matter to me.”

UVA-LOGO

University of Virginia changes logo to remove slavery reference

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia will change its athletics logos to avoid a design element that refers to the school’s history with slavery.

A statement from the school’s athletics department said Monday that fans raised objections to the curves put on the handles of the crossed sabres below the V. The curves were meant to mimic serpentine walls on campus that were designed by Thomas Jefferson to hide the university’s slaves from public view.

The school’s athletics director says she was made aware of the negative connotation. She says the new logos remove the curves on the sabre handles.

NFL NEWS

Pro Bowl moves to Las Vegas; Giants kicker arrested

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Pro Bowl is headed to Las Vegas.

The NFL announced Tuesday that the 2021 all-star game will be played at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 31 — one week before the Super Bowl in Tampa.

Plans include what the league calls a week-long celebration of football and will include NFL FLAG Championship games and a Pro Bowl skills showdown in which players compete in a variety of events. There will be community and charity initiatives as well.

In other NFL news:

— Alcohol is suspected in a hit-and-run crash that led to the arrest of New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas in Northern California. According to the California Highway Patrol, Rosas failed to stop for a red light and plowed his Chevrolet SUV into the side of a pickup truck Monday in the city of Chico. The CHP says Rosas kept driving and then walked away from the SUV when it broke down. He was arrested a short time later on suspicion of hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license.

COLEMAN-SUSPENDED

World 100-meter champ suspended for missing drug tests

UNDATED (AP) — Christian Coleman, the reigning world champion in the 100-meter dash, has been suspended for missing drug tests.

The Athletics Integrity Unit updated its list of athletes on provisional suspension today to include Coleman, hours after he revealed details of the case.

Coleman said earlier on Twitter that drug testers tried to find him Dec. 9 while he was at a mall Christmas shopping. That was his third infraction in a 12-month period.

MLB-OBIT-McCORMICK

Cy Young Award winner Mike McCormick dead

CORNELIUS, N.C. (AP) — Former National League Cy Young award winner Mike McCormick has died at age 81.

The San Francisco Giants say McCormick died at his home in North Carolina after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

McCormick played 16 years in the majors from 1956 to 1971 with the Giants, Orioles, Senators, Yankees and Royals. He had a 134-128 record with a 3.73 ERA with his greatest accomplishments coming with the Giants.

In 1967, he went 22-10, leading the league in wins, and posted a 2.85 ERA. He completed 14 games and five shutouts and was the first San Francisco pitcher to win the Cy Young Award.

SOCCER

Bayern Munich wins 8th straight Bundesliga title

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich has secured its eighth successive German Bundesliga title with two games to spare after beating Werder Bremen 1-0 with a goal from Robert Lewandowski.

The win on a wet night in Bremen put Bayern 10 points clear of second-place Borussia Dortmund, which can earn a maximum nine points from its three remaining games.

Jerome Boateng played a perfectly weighed ball over the defense for Robert Lewandowski to control on his chest and hit past the goalkeeper for his 31st Bundesliga goal this season.

In other international soccer news:

— Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is worried that Premier League players are risking injury by returning after an “incredible lack of preparation” and has no idea what to expect when his team plays Arsenal on Wednesday. The top English clubs are resuming play after as little as three weeks of contact training following the lockdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Guardiola’s team is facing a game every three or four days in an effort to finish the domestic season by Aug. 1. Guardiola said he does know which players are ready to play at the top level and will have to rotate “absolutely all the players.”

HORSE RACING-BELMONT

Tiz the Law is class of Belmont field, Triple Crown favorite

UNDATED (AP) — Tiz the Law looks every bit like the best 3-year-old in the world and is the Triple Crown favorite, even with the races being run out of their normal order.

It’ll take something spectacular Saturday from a watered-down field to prevent him from becoming the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont Stakes in over 130 years. Tiz the Law has the same owners and trainer as Funny Cide, who fell just short of the Triple Crown in 2003.

A Belmont win would complete 82-year-old trainer Barclay Tagg’s personal Triple Crown and make Tiz the Law the front-runner for the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby.