Update on the latest in sports:

Sports

NHL-SABRES-BOTTERILL

Sabres fire GM Botterill

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have fired general manager Jason Botterill in a dramatic change-of-course three weeks after co-owner Kim Pegula said his job was secure.

The Sabres promoted senior vice president of business administration Kevyn Adams as Botterill’s successor.

Botterill was fired three seasons into his tenure and after the Sabres failed to show any signs of improvement in extending what’s now a nine-year playoff drought.

With a 30-31-8 record, Buffalo finished 13th in the Eastern Conference standings and one spot short of qualifying for the NHL’s expanded 24-team playoff.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NUGGETS-MALONE

Nuggets coach says he had COVID-19

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone says an antibody test revealed he had COVID-19.

Malone says in an interview with CBS4 in Denver he wasn’t feeling well shortly after the season was suspended March 11. He reached out to the team’s medical staff to be tested but no tests were available at the time. Malone says he had an antibody test around Memorial Day weekend.

Malone says the team doctor called up and told him he’d tested positive.

Malone adds that he likes to say, “I got coronavirus and I kicked its butt.”

His squad was in third place in the Western Conference when the season was halted. The league is working on completing the health and safety protocols for a restart at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida.

Malone says, “I hope that going down to Orlando will be in a safe environment and we can limit the amount of people that actually get it.”

UVA-LOGO

University of Virginia changes logo to remove slavery reference

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia will change its athletics logos to avoid a design element that refers to the school’s history with slavery.

A statement from the school’s athletics department said Monday that fans raised objections to the curves put on the handles of the crossed sabres below the V. The curves were meant to mimic serpentine walls on campus that were designed by Thomas Jefferson to hide the university’s slaves from public view.

The school’s athletics director says she was made aware of the negative connotation. She says the new logos remove the curves on the sabre handles.

BRITAIN-FREE SCHOOL MEALS

Soccer player wins battle over free meals for schoolkids

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made an abrupt about-face and agreed to keep funding meals for needy pupils over the summer holidays, after a campaign headed by young soccer star Marcus Rashford.

The Manchester United and England player has been pressing the government not to stop a meal voucher program at the end of the school term in July. The 22-year-old has cited his own experience as a child who relied on free school lunches. Rashford’s campaign drew support from celebrities, opposition politicians and some members of Johnson’s governing Conservatives.

Johnson initially resisted, but the government said Tuesday that it would continue to provide food vouchers over the six-week summer break to 1.3 million children in England.