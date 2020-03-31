Roger Federer shows off trick shots while on lockdown

Sports

Roger Federer is the latest athlete to take to social media to share his lockdown life.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner gave his Twitter followers a trick shot demonstration as the Swiss snow falls around him.

In the video, Federer practices the “tweener” shot, a stroke played through the legs while facing away from the net which he has popularized and employed multiple times during his career.

The 38-year-old also displayed some forward-facing “between-the-legs” shots and behind-the-back shots.

The video has more than 3.6 million views at the time of writing.

Federer is recovering from February knee surgery that would have kept him out of the French Open, which has subsequently been postponed to September because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ATP has frozen player rankings while tournaments have been suspended, so the Swiss great remains ranked No. 4 in the world.

Federer and his wife Mirka announced last week that they would be donating 1 million Swiss Francs ($1.02 million) to help the most vulnerable families in Switzerland impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Eight of Federer’s 20 Grand Slam victories have come at Wimbledon, but he might have to wait longer to try to add to his tally in London.

The grass court grand slam could join many other sporting events and be canceled this year, according to German Tennis Federation vice president Dirk Hordorff.

Officials at the All England Club are meeting Wednesday to make a decision on the historic tournament, which is set to run from June 29 to July 12.