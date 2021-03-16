CBS 13 Sports: The Iditarod, NCAA Tournament & State playoffs

13 Sportscasts

The San Luis boys soccer team is one step closer to capturing their first ever state title

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - The San Luis boys soccer team won in dramatic fashion over the weekend to advance to the state 6A semi-finals tonight versus Tuscon. Head Coach Jesus Rojas and senior goalie Martin Sanchez talk about the big win.

The Arizona Wildcat women's basketball team are a #3 seed seed in the NCAA tournament and will play #14 Stony Brook in San Antonio on March 22nd.

Dallas Seavey cross the finish line first to win the Iditarod dog sled race in Alaska. For Seavey it's his record tying fifth victory.