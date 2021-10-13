Dean Cain says Superman coming out ‘isn’t bold or brave’

CNN-entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Dean Cain, one of the actors who has portrayed Superman, has spoken out about the latest DC comic book character version being bisexual.

Cain, who played the superhero in the 1990s TV series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” appeared on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday and talked about the character of Jon Kent, written as the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, being in a relationship with another man in a forthcoming edition.

“They said it’s a bold new direction,” Cain said. “I say they’re bandwagoning,”

The actor added that he didn’t think it was “bold or brave or some crazy new direction.”

“If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave,” Cain said. “But brave would be having him fight for the rights of gay people in Iran where they’ll throw you off a building for the offense of being gay.”

In the fifth issue of the DC comic series “Superman: Son of Kal-El” Jon Kent becomes involved with Jay Nakamura, a male reporter, it was announced this week.

