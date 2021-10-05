Jamie Lee Curtis thinks cosmetic procedures are ‘wiping out a generation of beauty’

CNN-entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Jamie Lee Curtis sounds like a firm believer in natural beauty.

In a recently published interview with Fast Company, the “Halloween Kills” star was asked about her thoughts on plastic surgery and Hollywood’s changing beauty standards.

“I tried plastic surgery and it didn’t work. It got me addicted to Vicodin,” Curtis said. “I’m 22 years sober now.”

“The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty,” she added. “Once you mess with your face, you can’t get it back.”

Curtis has talked about her journey to sobriety before.

In 2019, she was featured in Variety’s Recovery issue and said she had “routine surgery” after a camerman said “I’m not shooting her today. Her eyes are too puffy.”

“I was so mortified and so embarrassed and had just so much shame about it that after that movie, I went and had routine plastic surgery to remove the puffiness,” said Curtis, who explained she’d had puffy eyes since childhood. “They gave me Vicodin as a painkiller for something that wasn’t really painful.”

