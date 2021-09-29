‘Squid Game’: What it is and why you will be obsessed with it
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
Netflix’s latest hit really kills.
“Squid Game” is a South Korean fictional drama in which contestants who are deeply in debt play children’s games in order to win a ton of cash.
The downside is that losers will be killed.
Seriously, if a person can’t nail “Red Light, Green Light,” they are totally a goner.
Oh, and once you are in the game, quitting also has deadly consequences.
To say the horror series is causing a buzz would be an understatement.
It’s a bit of a phenomenon much like the South Korean film “Parasite turned out to be.
That movie became the first foreign film to ever win a best picture Academy Award at the 92nd Oscars in 2020.
