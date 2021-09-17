Lizzo wants to star in ‘Bodyguard’ remake with Chris Evans

CNN-entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Lizzo apparently has not abandoned her quest to get close to Chris Evans.

With news that Warner Bros. (which is owned by CNN’s parent company) is reportedly planning a remake of the 1992 film “The Bodyguard,” the singer has let the world know she wouldn’t mind starring in it with Evans.

Taking to her TikTok, Lizzo used the “What are we talking about” audio to share tweets about the forthcoming remake, as well as ones suggesting her and the “Captain America” star as contenders for the roles made famous by Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner.

“What y’all think?,” she wrote in the caption with a smirking emoji.

Lizzo and Evans have enjoyed a bit of a social media flirtation since she said she got tipsy earlier this year and slid into his Instagram direct messages.

