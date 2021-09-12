How to watch the 2021 MTV VMAs

CNN-entertainment

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

After a socially-distant show filmed from different locations in New York last year, the 2021 MTV VMAs will air Sunday, live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Here’s what to expect:

How to watch

The pre-show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET. It will air live on MTV and livestream on MTV’s Twitter account.

The show starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MTV and stream on the MTV app and Hulu Live, YouTube, Sling TV and FuboTV.

The host

Doja Cat will host.

She is also nominated for five awards this year and will also perform.

The award categories

The gender-neutral awards honor music across a variety of categories, such as video, artist and song of the year. Winners take home a “Moon Person” statue.

The nominees

Justin Bieber is up for seven awards, including video of the year and artist of the year.

Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations.

Drake, Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, and Doja Cat all have five nominations each.

The presenters

AJ McLean, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Conor McGregor, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey , Rita Ora , Simone Biles and Travis Barker were announced as presenters in advance of the show, with more surprise appearances promised.

There is a special award this year

The Foo Fighters will be given the first-ever U.S. global icon award.

Who will perform?

The list includes Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Kacey Musgraves, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, Chloe of Chloe x Halle and Twenty One Pilots.

There will be a 9/11 tribute

The show airs one day after the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, and will pay tribute to the victims during the show.

