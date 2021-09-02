Kate Walsh set to appear in new season of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

CNN-entertainment

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

After a season that saw a lot of returns, “Grey’s Anatomy” will see another familiar face in its upcoming 18th season.

Kate Walsh, who plays Addison Forbes Montgomery in the “Grey’s Anatomy” universe, is set to scrub in once again, ABC confirmed to CNN. Walsh is slated to appear in multiple episodes of the upcoming new season, according to TVLine.

“I’m so excited to be home again,” Walsh said in a video announcing her return.

Walsh joined “Grey’s Anatomy” in the first season, in a memorable finale moment that introduced main character Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) to the wife of her love interest, Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).

A neonatal surgeon, Addison became a fixture on “Grey’s Anatomy” until leaving to star in a spin-off, “Private Practice.” That show ran for six seasons from 2007-2013.

Last season of “Grey’s Anatomy” included high-profile returns from beloved (and fictionally departed) former cast members like T.R. Knight, Eric Dane, Chyler Leigh and Dempsey. Their appearances related to Meredith’s near-death experience while she battled a severe case of Covid.

The new season of “Grey’s Anatomy” premieres September 30 on ABC.

