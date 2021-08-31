‘Candyman’ director Nia DaCosta makes history
By Marianne Garvey, CNN
“Candyman” director Nia DaCosta has become the first Black female director to have a film debut in the top spot in the US box office, Universal Pictures announced Tuesday.
According to Box Office Mojo, the horror film, a sequel of the 1992 movie, made over $22 million over the weekend.
The movie is also now the second highest-grossing three-day opening for a Black female director, led by Ava DuVernay for “A Wrinkle in Time.”
DaCosta co-wrote the movie with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld. This version of “Candyman” has all Black leads and addresses racism, chronicling the story of a Black man who was killed for falling in love with a White woman.
DaCosta said in a recent interview with the New York Times that she welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with Peele.
“I was really excited because Jordan Peele was co-writer and a producer — no-brainer. So, I felt really safe in the process because I’m a huge fan of his.”
Next up for DaCosta is directing “The Marvels,” the follow to 2019’s “Captain Marvel” for Marvel Studios.
“Candyman” can currently be seen in theaters.
