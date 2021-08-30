‘You’ Season 3 has a new trailer and release date

CNN-entertainment

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Penn Badgley’s creepy stalker Joe Goldberg is now in the suburbs with a baby on the way.

A new trailer for “You” Season 3 features a voiceover from the actor revealing his character and Love, played by Victoria Pedretti, will become parents in the next chapter of the Netflix drama.

“A boy is not what what we expected and I would be lying if I said the thought of mini me was purely exciting and not without challenges,” Badgley says as Joe. “Let’s just say, I hope you’ll do as I say, not as I do, but for you I could change. I’ll be a man you look up to, a man you will be proud to call dad.”

Jumping to the future, the couple has “moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers,” according to a Netflix show synopsis.

Season 2 of the series saw Joe leave New York for Los Angeles, where he changed his name to Will and met Love Quinn.

The new season will also feature Saffron Burrows, Scott Speedman, Michaela McManus,Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold and others joining the cast.

Watch the Season 3 trailer here.

The new season will debut on Netflix Oct. 15.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.