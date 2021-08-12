John Cena posts his ‘Black twin,’ dubbed ‘Jamal Cena’

CNN-entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

No one can say John Cena doesn’t pay attention to the internet.

The actor and wrestler shared a photo of bodybuilder and trainer Brendan Cobbina that has been making the rounds on social media because of his resemblance to Cena.

Cena posted the photo on his verified Instagram account without a caption.

Judging by the comments, a caption wasn’t needed as many followers were fully aware of Cena’s Black doppelgänger, who has been dubbed “Jamal Cena.”

John Cena has been pretty busy these days with starring roles in “The Suicide Squad” and “F9: The Fast Saga,” so, naturally, social media has already started rallying for him to find a role where his “twin” can appear opposite him.

Cobbina, whose social media lists him as living in the UK, is leaning into the interest.

His bio on Twitter reads “24. You may know me as the ‘Black John Cena’ or the owner of OmegaMuscles. Bodybuilder. Coach.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.