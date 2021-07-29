Will Smith stars as Williams sisters’ father in ‘King Richard’

CNN-entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Get ready for awards season buzz.

Will Smith is portraying Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, in the forthcoming film “King Richard.”

The movie “follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever,” according to Warner Bros., which is owned by CNN’s parent company.

The superstar athlete sisters serve as executive producers for the film, which traces their rise from Compton, California, kids to international phenoms.

Saniyaa Sidney (“Hidden Figures,” “Fences”) stars as Venus Williams, Demi Singleton (TV’s “Godfather of Harlem”) stars as Serena Williams and Aunjanue Ellis (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” TV’s “Quantico”) plays their mother, Oracene “Brandi” Williams.

Reinaldo Marcus Green directs the film.

“King Richard” is scheduled for release on November 19.

