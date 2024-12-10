Skip to Content
Entertainment

Taylor Swift wraps up record-breaking Era Tour

By ,
today at 6:50 AM
Published 7:04 AM

VANCOUVER, Canada (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Taylor Swift wrapped up her record-breaking Eras Tour in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday evening, December 8, after a 21-month stint that raked in over $2 billion, according to a New York Times report.

Swift finished Sunday evening's concert by thanking her fans and calling the tour the "most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date," according to reports.

Video from Instagram user @cesarzph shows the packed stadium as fans cheer.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content