Taylor Swift wraps up record-breaking Era Tour

VANCOUVER, Canada (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Taylor Swift wrapped up her record-breaking Eras Tour in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday evening, December 8, after a 21-month stint that raked in over $2 billion, according to a New York Times report.

Swift finished Sunday evening's concert by thanking her fans and calling the tour the "most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date," according to reports.

Video from Instagram user @cesarzph shows the packed stadium as fans cheer.