The Yuma Fight League will host its first “Fight Weekend” event at the Paradise Casino

Yuma Fight League
today at 9:04 PM
WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fight League (YFL) will host its first Fight Weekend event at the Paradise Casino.

The combat sports event will feature amateur athletes competing in several styles of martial arts.

It will be a thrilling experience for fans but also a good way for aspiring athletes to prove themselves.

"We know that Yuma has a tradition of excellent fighters, athletes, fight fans and so we want to make sure we have a platform for inspiring, or aspiring fighters, local talent they just want to kind of get out there and do something different," says Chance Farrar, the Director of Operations at YFL.

Friday you can check out submission grappling and Saturday there will be mixed martial arts.

Tickets for the event are $25.00 on presale and $30.00 at the door.

For tickets, visit https://www.yumafights.com/?fbclid=IwAR3GUvJKd77VGqEHfDP6u34Vz82QTw7AD0Ykbgpeg4yx4jyVruOVDyaYW-I.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

