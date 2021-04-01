Nike sues Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes” with human blood in soles

Entertainment

Nike said customers are boycotting the company

(KYMA, KECY) - Just when you thought it couldn't get any crazier in the entertainment industry. A judge sided with Nike Thursday morning after a legal battle against Lil Nas X and a Brooklyn art collective's "Satan Shoes."

According to CBS News, the company collaborated with the rapper to create a pair of sneakers containing "one drop" of human blood.

The shoes were modified as Nike Air Max 97s for the collaboration.

In a statement, Nike tells CBS News "Nike filed a trademark infringement and dilution complaint against MSCHF today related to the Satan Shoes. We don't have any further details to share on pending legal matters. However, we can tell you we do not have a relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF. The Satan Shoes were produced without Nike's approval or authorization, and Nike is in no way connected with this project."

All 666 pairs of the modified Nikes, priced at $1,018, sold out shortly after they went on sale Monday. However, Nike says customers are now boycotting the brand online for its apparent association with Satan.

In a tweet on Monday, Lil Nas X said he was just kidding.

The rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, put out a short YouTube video Sunday titled "Lil Nas X Apologizes for Satan Shoe."