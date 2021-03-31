Vanessa Bryant celebrates daughter Natalia getting into USC

Entertainment

Vanessa Bryant is a proud mom.

She announced on Instagram Tuesday that her 18-year-old daughter Natalia Bryant was accepted into the University of Southern California (USC), saying that her late husband Kobe Bryant would have been proud of their daughter.

“I got in!” Natalia, wearing a USC sweatshirt, yells in the clip.

Vanessa wrote: “Tears of joy. I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!!”

She continued: “Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much!”

Vanessa revealed that Natalia had also been accepted to Loyola Marymount University, the University of California, Irvine, and NYU.

“So cute. NYU is one of her top schools..@nataliabryant chose not to apply [early decision] to her top five schools. I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here. #CaliGirlForever,” Vanessa wrote on social media.

Kobe and he and Vanessa’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna, along with seven others died in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020.

The couple also share Bianka, 4, and Capri, 21 months.