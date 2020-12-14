Tim McGraw’s commitment to Christmas decor is impressive

Entertainment

Oh, Christmas tree!

Tim McGraw’s Christmas tree just put everyone else’s to shame.

The country star showed off his family’s impressive tree on Instagram while sitting on top of an equally massive ladder.

He hilariously captioned the photo, “A: Santa’s lead flying reindeer B: wife trying to get rid of me before Christmas.”

Some on social media commented they were concerned for his safety.

With one person writing, “That’s quite a lean you’re doing there. Pretty brave husband, but then again anything for your family. Love it.”

The three-time Grammy winner spoke to CNN in May about his song “I Called Mama” and his love for his wife.

McGraw also reflected on his long marriage to Hill, with whom he shares three daughters.

“We just love each other deeply and we want to be together, we wanna spend our lives together,” he said. “One of our big things we always talk about is we made a decision early on that just because you get in a fight doesn’t mean you’re gonna walk out. People give up too easy sometimes. We’ve had plenty of ups and downs. She just loves me unconditionally, which is tough because there’s a lot of conditions with loving me.”