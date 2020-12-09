Kourtney Kardashian will make a cameo in ‘She’s All That’ remake

Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian is set to appear in the upcoming film “He’s All That,” the movie’s official Instagram stories revealed Tuesday.

The movie, starring TikTok influencer Addison Rae, will be an updated version of the 1999 film, “She’s All That.”

Kardashian also shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of herself in bed reading a script with the caption “studying @hesallthatmovie.”

The film reposted that picture and revealed Kardashian’s character’s name, captioning it “Introducing Jessica Miles Torres.”

Kardashian and Rae are real-life friends, often appearing in each other’s social media feeds.

In the updated movie, Rae will play Padgett Sawyer, similar to Freddie Prinze Jr.’s role in the original.

Also starring will be Andrew Matarazzo, Vanessa Dubasso, Myra Malloy, Annie Jacob, Brian Torres, Romel De Silva, Tiffany Simon. Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Dominic Goodman and Ryan Hollis.