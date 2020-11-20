Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, dies at 28

Entertainment

Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Wednesday, authorities confirmed to CNN.

Brown Jr., the half-brother of Bobbi Kristina Brown who died in 2015, was 28.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call for a medical emergency on Wednesday around 1:50 p.m., spokesman Jeff Lee confirmed to CNN.

Brown Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected, Lee added.

Brown Jr. was “not feeling well a couple of days before his death” and had experienced flu-like symptoms, according to a statement from Bobby Brown’s attorney.

“Please keep my family in your prayers at this time,” Brown said in a statement. “Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain.”

Years of loss and grief

The Brown family has suffered several losses in recent years.

Whitney Houston, the singer who was married to Brown senior until 2007, died February 11, 2012, after accidentally drowning in a bathtub, a coroner ruled. Heart disease and cocaine were named as contributing factors.

Three years later, Houston and Brown’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found unresponsive and not breathing in the bathtub at her Roswell, Georgia home. She was treated in a hospital and then a hospice facility for nearly six months until her death in July 2015.

An autopsy showed that drug intoxication and immersion led to the pneumonia and brain damage that killed the 22-year-old.

Brown senior wanted his daughter’s boyfriend, Nick Gordon, held accountable for her death. Gordon was taken in by Houston as a child and developed a relationship with Bobbi Kristina Brown when she was a teenager and he in his 20’s.

Gordon was found liable in a civil case for her death.

In January 2020, Gordon died as a result of heroin toxicity, according to a toxicity report.

“He worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and … he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else,” Gordon’s attorney, Joe Habachy, said. “My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs.”