Stacey Abrams to guest star in ‘black-ish’ animated episode

Entertainment

Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, is about to enter the animated world of the Johnson family.

Abrams, a former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate and chair of the voting rights advocacy group Fair Fight, is set to lend her voice to the upcoming animated episode of ABC’s ‘black-ish,’ CNN has learned exclusively.

In the episode, which is the the second of two new episodes scheduled to air back-to-back on October 4, Dre (Anthony Anderson) begins to explore local politics and, at one point, seeks some advice from Abrams, the network said.

The two episodes are airing as a one-hour television special and will focus on following the family “as they navigate the upcoming presidential election,” a description added.

Both episodes will be directed by Matthew A. Cherry, whose animated short film “Hair Love” won an Oscar. Graham Towers & Ben Deeb wrote the animated episode.

The special will set the stage for the official return of ‘black-ish’ on October 21.

This year, which is the show’s seventh season, ‘black-ish’ will tackle current events like the global pandemic and “the movement for social justice and equality,” according to ABC.