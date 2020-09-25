Billie Lourd has a baby and honors late mom, Carrie Fisher
Billie Lourd has chosen her initiation into motherhood to pay tribute to her own mother, Carrie Fisher.
Lourd and her fiancé, Austen Rydell, have welcomed a son, Kingston Fisher Lord Rydell.
Actress Carrie Fisher died in 2017 at the age of 60 following a heart attack.
A day later, her mother and Lourd’s grandmother, legendary actress Debbie Reynolds, died following a stroke. She was 84.
Lourd had not previously disclosed the news that she and Rydell were expecting.
But on Thursday, she shared a photo of their son’s feet on her verified Instagram account.
“Introducing Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell,” the caption read with heart and crown emojis.
In June, Rydell shared a series of photos and a video of the couple to announce their engagement.
The caption read, “She said YES!! (Actually she said “Duhhh”) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?”
Rydell is an actor and a producer, while Lourd is well-known for her roles in “American Horror Story” and “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi” where she starred alongside her mother.
